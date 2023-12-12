For less than $170, you can get an Apple iPad, a better deal than Black Friday

The Holiday season is underway, bringing plenty of Christmas sales that can save you tons of money on tech - especially Apple iPads.

One of the best deals is for this refurbished Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7, which is on sale for $167.99 on Amazon. For less than $170, you're getting an excellent tablet with an impressive 32GB of RAM, an Apple A10 CPU, and a nearly 10-inch display.

There are also other Apple iPads on sale including the Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) on sale for $249 at Walmart, the Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB) on sale for $399 at Walmart, or the Apple iPad mini (2021) on sale for $399 at Amazon. These are incredible tablets with great specs that have been discounted for as much as $80.

If you've been looking for deals that drop the prices on Apple's suite of iPads and missed out on the Black Friday deals, take advantage of these excellent sales now while the getting is still good.

Best Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad 6th-Gen 9.7: was $249.99 now $164.97 on Amazon

With an almost 10-inch display, 32GB RAM, and the A10 processor powering it, this Apple iPad 6th-Gen is still an excellent tablet. And with its price dropped down to less than $165, it's even more competitively priced. This is a refurbished tablet, however.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

If the above Amazon deal on the 2021 standard iPad is sold out, then Walmart has your back with the same tablet for the same attractive price. Even if this iPad deal goes out of stock it's worth keeping an eye on for sudden restocks.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Walmart's deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

With $100 off its ticket price on the pink model, this iPad mini deal is a bit of a steal. So it's worth snapping up now, especially as it's a great little tablet with a neat design and plenty of power, and works well as a portable gaming machine too.

