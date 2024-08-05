I love the Apple iPad mini and it's now down to a record-low price at Amazon

The iPad mini is my favourite Apple tablet, and thanks to the current back-to-school sales, you can buy the iPad mini at Amazon for $379.99 (was $499). That's the lowest price it’s ever dropped to and only the second time we've seen it discounted by this much.

The iPad mini often drops in price but it usually hovers around the $400 mark when it does. In the past, it dropped to its lowest-ever price of $379.99 in July, but before then, it hadn't gone so low since last summer. So, now is a good time to buy if you missed out last month. Simply put, a 24% saving is always an appealing one.

The Apple iPad mini is one of the best iPads for kids but it’s also ideal if you have small hands or just want something extra lightweight to take around with you. It’s bigger than your phone while being lighter to carry than a laptop.

Today’s best iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon

The Apple iPad mini is a simple yet super-appealing tablet for all-around use. It has a reasonably powerful A15 Bionic chip – which is the processor you see in the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Max, and iPhone 14 – so it’s capable of a lot. The attractive 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display boasts True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, so it looks great in any situation. It’s simple to use and pairs well with all your other Apple devices.

The best tablet for anyone looking for a compact device, the Apple iPad mini is the tablet I swear by. I’ve owned other iPads over the years but the iPad mini is the one I now stick with most of all. I've also bought one for my mother to use as a graphics tablet (although you’ll need to add an Apple Pencil for this).

The iPad mini is plenty powerful for most tasks and it’s near-effortless to hold in your hands. The screen also looks delightful so I always feel good about my purchasing decision.

In our iPad mini review, we went into detail about how stylish the design is and the only real letdown here is its 10-hour battery life, but that’s fine for a busy day.

There are other iPad deals if you want something else from Apple, while the best tablet deals will be useful if you’re favoring something Android-based.

If you do go for the iPad mini, I’d recommend adding on one of the Apple Pencil deals happening at the moment too. It’s a good combination for having fun and being productive.