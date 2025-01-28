The latest Apple iPad Air is back to its Black Friday price at Amazon

If Black Friday passed you by for whatever reason but you still want to catch up on good deals, now is the right time. Today, you can buy the Apple iPad Air (M2) at Amazon for $499 (was $599), which is a return to its Black Friday price. It has dipped a tiny bit lower at the start of November by $5 but that’s hardly any difference to the price it is now.

This is the latest Apple iPad Air with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and several great features that make this one of the best iPads out there, especially for students. All-day battery life and features like a 12MP front and back camera mean you can do mostly everything throughout the day – from typing up notes to taking video calls, or simply playing games and watching shows.

Today’s best iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The latest Apple iPad Air uses the M2 chip that’s already been seen in many MacBooks so it’s capable of a lot. It has a substantial 128GB of storage space while its Liquid Retina display looks beautiful whether you’re playing a game or watching a movie. Little details like Touch ID, a camera with Center Stage support, and USB-C connectivity all add up to make this a delight to use. And now's the time to buy as it's back to its excellent Black Friday price.

The Apple iPad Air (M2) isn’t on our roundup of the best tablets but that says more about how competitive the iPad field is than anything to do with its quality. It’s the iPad I’m tempted to buy in the future thanks to its strong overall performance.

We reviewed the Apple iPad Air (M2) with a 13-inch screen, which offers a very similar experience. We described it as having “formidable power” as well as offering “excellent battery life”. It’s an “able workhorse” and in connection with relevant accessories like the Magic Keyboard, it “does an excellent impression of an ultraportable laptop”.

The only trickier decision is if you’re trying to weigh up the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Air (2022) but anyone new to the iPad Air will love this newer model. It's nearly as powerful as the iPad Pro but cheaper and easier to carry around with you.

Other iPad deals are available if you want something even more portable, including discounts on the iPad mini. There are also many other tablet deals if you prefer an Android-based device instead.