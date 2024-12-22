The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for only the second time at Amazon

If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, here's one that should appeal to many. Right now, you can buy the latest Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $134.99 (was $159.99).

This is only the second time it’s been on sale since its release earlier in the year. It’s not the cheapest it’s been as it was $5 lower during Black Friday but this is an ereader which simply doesn’t go down in price as often as it used to, so this is your chance to save before the year is out.

The Kindle Paperwhite remains a good mid-range choice for anyone who loves to read and doesn’t want the effort of lugging many physical books around with them all the time. Up to 12 weeks of battery life means you won’t have to worry about charging any time soon either.

Today’s best Kindle Paperwhite deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite is my preferred choice of ereader. It’s the best-performing Kindle ever with 25% faster page turns and a higher contrast ratio. It’s super sleek and thin while still boasting a 12-week battery life and a screen that can be read in any light. It’s also waterproof so you can read it in the pool or the bath without any risk of it being damaged.

In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we appreciated its great 7-inch display and the fact it’s the “fastest Paperwhite yet”. It has “excellent battery life” but it’s kind of expensive for a mid-range ereader. That’s less of an issue when it’s discounted. While it may have lost its place among the best Kindles in place of the higher-end Signature Edition, it’s still a solid all-rounder and one that I happily bought for a relative in recent times.

Its screen is sharp and clear to look at and its battery life means no need to worry about recharging it very often. It’s the ereader that keeps on giving featuring among the best ereaders overall for the best mid-range choice. Like a lot of good tech, it simply just works and is an attractive choice if a color screen isn’t essential for your needs or you want a good all-rounder last-minute gift.

Elsewhere, it could be worth keeping an eye on other Kindle deals happening. There are some great tablet deals around for anyone looking for something more feature-rich.