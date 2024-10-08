Get one of Amazon's best Kindles for a new record-low price of $124.99

Amazon is well known for its Kindle e-readers and for good reason. The standard Kindle is a great go-to for the budget-conscious but for more enthusiastic readers, we'd highly recommend the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $124.99 (was $149.99).

The deal in question here is an Amazon Prime Day special and boasts a $25 discount, free returns, and up to 20% off with trade-in. The Paperwhite has a better screen and an adjustable light versus the standard model, which makes it perfect for extended and frequent reading sessions.

Today's best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal

The Kindle Paperwhite is already at a great low price considering how great this model is. Now with $25 off the list price and up to 20% off with trade-in, there's no better time to get one of the best e-readers on the market. This is the 16GB version, with a large display, adjustable warm light, and fantastic battery life. It's an all-around great reading experience.

The Kindle Paperwhite is perfectly designed for people who want the very best reading experience. If you find yourself reading every day for extended periods of time, then you need an e-reader that will match your stamina. The Paperwhite is just such an e-reader.

The clear 6.8-inch E Ink display with 300 pixels per inch resolution guarantees an enjoyable reading experience. The easy grip and lightweight design also make it ideal for reading without cramping your wrist.

The Paperwhite will also go as long as you can with an excellent battery life that lasts for around five weeks from a single charge.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best ereaders but it's not the only option out there. Ereaders are not for everyone though and if you have a bigger budget, then you might be better off getting one of the best tablets, including Android and iPad slates.