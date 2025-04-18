Don't miss this rare discount on the excellent Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon

If you love to read, the Amazon Book Sale is pretty exciting as it has some deep discounts on many ebooks and ereaders. One such highlight is a rare discount. Today, you can buy the latest Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for £129.99 (was £159.99) – a saving of £30.

Crucially, this is only the second time that the new Kindle Paperwhite has been discounted since it launched late last year. The only other discount was during December, so it’s been a long time since we saw the popular ereader reduced in price. It was slightly cheaper back then, too, but only by £5.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the ereader that I use regularly. Generally considered as the best all-rounder out there, it’s the fastest Kindle ever, with a higher contrast ratio as well as 25% faster page turns. It has a great-looking seven-inch screen and enough room for more books than you can think of.

Today's best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £129.99 at Amazon The new Kindle Paperwhite is the ereader for every occasion – and it's now on sale for only the second time since launch. Take it on a plane, to the pool, in the bath, or simply in bed. It has a 12-week battery life and a screen which can be read in any light, so it’s very versatile. Its screen is designed so it’s easier on the eyes than your phone, while it’s distraction-free thanks to the lack of notifications. For avid readers, this is a game changer.

In our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review, we explained that one criticism is that it’s “expensive for a mid-range ereader”, which is something instantly solved when it’s discounted by a good chunk of change.

Now, you can focus on the fact that it’s the fastest Paperwhite yet with excellent battery life. Its seven-inch display is great too, thanks to the latest E Ink Carta 1300 technology, which means better contrast to the text on screen.

Such positive comments are exactly why the Kindle Paperwhite is in our look at the best ereaders as the best mid-range option.

If you’re travelling soon or you just want an easier method to read than holding a bulky book, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite will delight you. It’s certainly encouraged me to read a lot more than before.

For a more feature-rich Kindle or something simpler, there are other Kindle deals going on at the moment. Alternatively, there are tablet deals unfolding too if you’d prefer more functionality.