England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream: how to watch international friendly online

England begin their final preparations for Euro 2024 when they play Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday, June 3. A free live stream will be available on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, the game is available on Fox, in Canada it’s DAZN and a live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Monday, June 3, 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST (Tue) FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) Use NordVPN to unblock any stream

After naming a provisional squad of 33 players, England boss Gareth Southgate will use the upcoming friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland to assess his options before naming the final 26-man squad on June 8. The first chance to impress the manager comes against a side that has lost each of their past four games and failed to qualify for the Euros.

While Savo Milosevic's side may have failed to secure a first-ever appearance at the European Championships, there is plenty of talent in the squad. Former Man City striker Edin Dzeko is the country’s record scorer with 65 goals, while playmaker Miralem Pjanic has the ability to unlock any defence.

However, England will be heavy favourites to secure a first win in four games even if Southgate decides to experiment with his side. The 53-year-old may well decide to look at his options in attack so the likes of Ivan Toney, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon may well feature. Palace youngster Adam Wharton will also hope to catch the eye if the opportunity arises.

Follow our guide to get an England vs Bosnia live stream from all over the world – including detail of free streams.

How to watch England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina for free

The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina is set to be shown absolutely free on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch Channel 4 when abroad. Coverage of England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina starts at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com. You can watch the game online on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

If you're keen to watch England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina from anywhere

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to Channel 4.

Watch England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in the US

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina is being shown on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday. How to watch England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina online without cable: If you don’t have a cable package, you can live stream the Fox channel through a number of IPTV services. A great option is OTT streaming service Sling TV, which is reasonably priced and includes a host of top class sport, plus access to Fox, USA Network and NBC in select markets on its Sling Blue plan. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. Fubo is pricier, but has a more comprehensive range of plans. Its entry-level Pro option costs $79.99 and carries more than 100 channels, including Fox. New customers can try the service out with its 7-day free trial. Out of the country? By downloading a VPN you’ll be able to connect to your preferred streaming services no matter where you are.

Watch England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in Australia

In Australia, England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina is being shown on Optus Sport. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Tuesday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.