April has come and gone in the blink of an eye, and we’re really flying through the spring months. The arrival of May means that Hulu has spruced up its catalog with another surge of titles.

Being one of the best streaming services, Hulu always comes through with movies and shows for everyone to enjoy. Last month, Hulu kicked off the springtime with everything from crime blockbusters, to rom-coms, to family favorites, with these four new Hulu movies being our top picks from April.

This month is set to be no different from the last. So be prepared to see more arrivals across drama, comedy, and action among the new Hulu movies – including four Wes Anderson movies!

Everything new on Hulu in May 2024

Available on May 1

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach

Big

Big Daddy

Black Hawk Down

The Bounty Hunter

Cast Away

The Chronicles of Riddick

Come See The Paradise

The Darjeeling Limited

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Elvis

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Free State of Jones

Good Boys

The Joy Luck Club

The King's Man

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Love, Gilda

The Mask

Meet the Spartans

Mr. Turner

Money Monster

My Name Is Khan

The Negotiator

Night School

Ocean's 8

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Rushmore

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Rundown

School For Scoundrels

Sideways

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion

That Thing You Do!

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Walk The Line

The Wedding Ringer

White Chicks

White House Down

13 Going On 30

300

Available on May 2

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere

Customer Wars: Complete Season 2

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3

Bad Reputation

Mad Money

Available on May 3

Prom Dates

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

The Flood

3 Days in Malay

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

A Good Day To Die Hard

Live Free Or Die Hard

Available on May 4

12 Hour Shift

Available on May 5

Bad Boys for Life

Available on May 6

Reminiscence

Available on May 7

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere

Available on May 8

In Limbo: Complete Season 1

Bloodshot

Available on May 9

Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries

Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1

Stove Tots: Complete Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1

Available on May 10

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Biosphere

Wanted Man

Eileen

Available on May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing

Available on May 14

The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1

Available on May 15

Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24

Tanked: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4

I Am Not Your Negro

My Scientology Movie

Available on May 16

Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere

Living Smaller: Complete Season 1

Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1

Paddington

Available on May 17

Birth/Rebirth

He Went That Way

The Sweet East

Available on May 22

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1

Available on May 23

The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere

The Ape Star

The Seeding

Available on May 24

Ferrari

Sentinel

Available on May 27

Fantasy Island

Available on May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4

Available on May 29

Camden: Complete Season 1

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1

Available on May 30

MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere

The Promised Land

Available on May 31

Sympathy for the Devil

T.I.M.