Everything new on Hulu in May 2024
Four Wes Anderson movies?!
April has come and gone in the blink of an eye, and we’re really flying through the spring months. The arrival of May means that Hulu has spruced up its catalog with another surge of titles.
Being one of the best streaming services, Hulu always comes through with movies and shows for everyone to enjoy. Last month, Hulu kicked off the springtime with everything from crime blockbusters, to rom-coms, to family favorites, with these four new Hulu movies being our top picks from April.
This month is set to be no different from the last. So be prepared to see more arrivals across drama, comedy, and action among the new Hulu movies – including four Wes Anderson movies!
Available on May 1
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach
Big
Big Daddy
Black Hawk Down
The Bounty Hunter
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Come See The Paradise
The Darjeeling Limited
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Elvis
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Free State of Jones
Good Boys
The Joy Luck Club
The King's Man
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Love, Gilda
The Mask
Meet the Spartans
Mr. Turner
Money Monster
My Name Is Khan
The Negotiator
Night School
Ocean's 8
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Rushmore
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Rundown
School For Scoundrels
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
That Thing You Do!
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Walk The Line
The Wedding Ringer
White Chicks
White House Down
13 Going On 30
300
Available on May 2
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation
Mad Money
Available on May 3
Prom Dates
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood
3 Days in Malay
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
A Good Day To Die Hard
Live Free Or Die Hard
Available on May 4
12 Hour Shift
Available on May 5
Bad Boys for Life
Available on May 6
Reminiscence
Available on May 7
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
Available on May 8
In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Bloodshot
Available on May 9
Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
Available on May 10
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Biosphere
Wanted Man
Eileen
Available on May 12
Where the Crawdads Sing
Available on May 14
The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
Available on May 15
Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro
My Scientology Movie
Available on May 16
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington
Available on May 17
Birth/Rebirth
He Went That Way
The Sweet East
Available on May 22
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
Available on May 23
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star
The Seeding
Available on May 24
Ferrari
Sentinel
Available on May 27
Fantasy Island
Available on May 28
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
Available on May 29
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
Available on May 30
MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
The Promised Land
Available on May 31
Sympathy for the Devil
T.I.M.
