4 movies new on Hulu in April 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Now that spring is officially here, Hulu has started ushering in its wave of new titles to the platform – you can see everything new on Hulu in April 2024 here. Hulu's broad range of genres is one of the reasons why it's one of the best streaming services, and these four new arrivals with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes prove that.

These all make for perfect watch parties depending on what genre you're most likely to lean toward, including a drama, a thriller, a horror/ sci-fi, and a coming-of-age rom com.

There's no doubt that each of these new arrivals will brighten up Hulu's catalog of entertainment. Here are the four movies we think are worth the watch this April.

Little Women (2019)

RT score: 95%

Director: Greta Gerwig

Runtime: 135 minutes

Age rating: PG

Available to stream from: April 22

Greta Gerwig's cinematic take on Louisa May Alcott's novel makes a lot of smart changes, backed by different generations of talented actresses giving it their all. It follows the March sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen) as they grown from young girls into independent women, exploring the laughter, struggles, and tribulations they encounter. Gerwig does a fantastic job at putting the next generation of Hollywood actresses at the forefront of the story, with the support from legends like Laura Dern and Meryl Streep giving the movie its depth.

Take Shelter

RT score: 92%

Director: Jeff Nichols

Runtime: 124 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: April 1

Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain assume the leads in Jeff Nichol's thriller. Set in a small town in Ohio, Curtis (Shannon) lives with his wife Samantha (Chastain) and their hearing-impaired daughter Hannah (Tova Stewart), a happy family unit living peacefully despite facing financial struggles. However, Curtis's mental illness takes a turn for the worse when he starts having dreams about a threatening apocalypse. This prompts him to start building a storm shelter that puts even more financial strain on his family, and causes tension throughout the community.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Host (2006)

RT score: 93%

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 119 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: April 1

Before Bong Joon Ho won big at the Oscars with Parasite (2020) there was The Host, another horror from Ho with a score over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. In his 2006 sci-fi horror, an American military base in South Korea releases toxic chemicals into the River Han – only for a mutant sea monster to emerge years later and attack the people of the city. Local vendor Park Kang-du (played by Parasite's Song Kang-ho) finds himself in a threatening position when his daughter is abducted by the creature, so he gathers his family to set out to save her.

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

RT score: 92%

Director: Karen Maine

Runtime: 78 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: April 22

Yes, God, Yes is a great option for short-viewing with stars from familiar Netflix original shows – Natalie Dyer from Stranger Things, and Alisha Boe from 13 Reasons Why. This coming-of-age comedy is set in the early 2000s and follows Catholic schoolgirl Alice (Dyer). After an AOL chat turns racy, Alice discovers her sexual side and finds she can't suppress these feelings, which becomes more difficult as her devout Christian counterparts consistently condemn such feelings.