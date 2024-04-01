Everything new on Hulu in April 2024

Something for everyone this month

Hulu's April 2024 schedule is here, and it's set to be another entertainment-packed month with a wave of fresh movies and shows coming your way. There's a plethora of blockbusters that could compete with our best Hulu movies picks, but what makes Hulu one of the best streaming services is the diverse range of titles that come to the platform each month, and April is stacked with everything from thrillers to comedy, to drama and sci-fi.

I'd tip you towards giving the classic The Big Lebowski (1998) and Greta Gerwig's wholesome Little Women (2019) a watch if you haven't already. If you've seen those, no doubt you can find some other gems in the full list below! 

Everything new on Hulu in April 2024

Available on April 1

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie
The Big Lebowski
Blair Witch
Blockers
Boys on the Side
Capone
Captain Phillips
Copycat
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Don't Worry Darling
The Fifth Element
The Fog
Get Him to the Greek
The Grudge 2
Hellboy (2004)
The Host
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jack The Giant Slayer
The Karate Kid (2010)
Letters to Juliet
Made in America
The Next Karate Kid
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Pacific Rim
Runaway Jury
Seven Years in Tibet
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Take Shelter
Wonder Woman
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
X2: X-Men United
50 First Dates

Available on April 2

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Leve

Availble on April 3

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1

Available on April 4

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule

Available on April 5

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
She Came to Me

Available on April 6 

The Fable: Series Premiere

Available on April 7 

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)

Available on April 8 

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Available on April 9 

The Grudge (2020)
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Available on April 10

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity

Available on April 11 

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family
Trapped in the Farmhouse

Available on April 12

The Channel
The Greatest Hits

Available on April 13 

Alone 

Available on April 15 

A Kind Of Murder
The Stranger

Available on April 17

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere

Available on April 18

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Blacklight

Available on April 19 

FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

Available on April 20 

High Hopes: Complete Season 1
The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

Available on April 22 

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women (2019)
Yes, God, Yes

Available on April 23

The Meg 

Available on April 24 

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

Available on April 25 

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber
Boy in the Walls

Available on April 26 

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries

Available on April 27 

FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
American Woman

Available on April 28 

Isn't It Romantic
Stars at Noon
Welcome to Smelliville

Available on April 30 

FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiere

