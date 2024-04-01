Hulu's April 2024 schedule is here, and it's set to be another entertainment-packed month with a wave of fresh movies and shows coming your way. There's a plethora of blockbusters that could compete with our best Hulu movies picks, but what makes Hulu one of the best streaming services is the diverse range of titles that come to the platform each month, and April is stacked with everything from thrillers to comedy, to drama and sci-fi.

I'd tip you towards giving the classic The Big Lebowski (1998) and Greta Gerwig's wholesome Little Women (2019) a watch if you haven't already. If you've seen those, no doubt you can find some other gems in the full list below!

Everything new on Hulu in April 2024

Available on April 1

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere

Annie

The Big Lebowski

Blair Witch

Blockers

Boys on the Side

Capone

Captain Phillips

Copycat

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Don't Worry Darling

The Fifth Element

The Fog

Get Him to the Greek

The Grudge 2

Hellboy (2004)

The Host

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jack The Giant Slayer

The Karate Kid (2010)

Letters to Juliet

Made in America

The Next Karate Kid

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Pacific Rim

Runaway Jury

Seven Years in Tibet

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Take Shelter

Wonder Woman

You Don't Mess With The Zohan

X2: X-Men United

50 First Dates

Available on April 2

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere

The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Leve

Availble on April 3

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1

Available on April 4

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 24B

Best in Chow: Complete Season 1

Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B

Lord of Misrule

Available on April 5

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1

She Came to Me

Available on April 6

The Fable: Series Premiere

Available on April 7

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)

Available on April 8

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Available on April 9

The Grudge (2020)

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Available on April 10

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere

Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)

Curtain Call: Complete Season 1

Kusama: Infinity

Available on April 11

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2

Immediate Family

Trapped in the Farmhouse

Available on April 12

The Channel

The Greatest Hits

Available on April 13

Alone

Available on April 15

A Kind Of Murder

The Stranger

Available on April 17

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere

Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere

Available on April 18

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

Blacklight

Available on April 19

FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

Available on April 20

High Hopes: Complete Season 1

The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

Available on April 22

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary

Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere

Little Women (2019)

Yes, God, Yes

Available on April 23

The Meg

Available on April 24

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1

Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

Available on April 25

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 11

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7

Barber

Boy in the Walls

Available on April 26

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries

Available on April 27

FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere

American Woman

Available on April 28

Isn't It Romantic

Stars at Noon

Welcome to Smelliville

Available on April 30

FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiere