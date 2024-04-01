Everything new on Hulu in April 2024
Something for everyone this month
Hulu's April 2024 schedule is here, and it's set to be another entertainment-packed month with a wave of fresh movies and shows coming your way. There's a plethora of blockbusters that could compete with our best Hulu movies picks, but what makes Hulu one of the best streaming services is the diverse range of titles that come to the platform each month, and April is stacked with everything from thrillers to comedy, to drama and sci-fi.
I'd tip you towards giving the classic The Big Lebowski (1998) and Greta Gerwig's wholesome Little Women (2019) a watch if you haven't already. If you've seen those, no doubt you can find some other gems in the full list below!
Everything new on Hulu in April 2024
Available on April 1
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie
The Big Lebowski
Blair Witch
Blockers
Boys on the Side
Capone
Captain Phillips
Copycat
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Don't Worry Darling
The Fifth Element
The Fog
Get Him to the Greek
The Grudge 2
Hellboy (2004)
The Host
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jack The Giant Slayer
The Karate Kid (2010)
Letters to Juliet
Made in America
The Next Karate Kid
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Pacific Rim
Runaway Jury
Seven Years in Tibet
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Take Shelter
Wonder Woman
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
X2: X-Men United
50 First Dates
Available on April 2
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Leve
Availble on April 3
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
UFO Factory: Complete Season 1
Available on April 4
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule
Available on April 5
Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
She Came to Me
Available on April 6
The Fable: Series Premiere
Available on April 7
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
Available on April 8
Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Available on April 9
The Grudge (2020)
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Available on April 10
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity
Available on April 11
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family
Trapped in the Farmhouse
Available on April 12
The Channel
The Greatest Hits
Available on April 13
Alone
Available on April 15
A Kind Of Murder
The Stranger
Available on April 17
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
Available on April 18
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Blacklight
Available on April 19
FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
Available on April 20
High Hopes: Complete Season 1
The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1
Available on April 22
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women (2019)
Yes, God, Yes
Available on April 23
The Meg
Available on April 24
Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
Available on April 25
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber
Boy in the Walls
Available on April 26
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries
Available on April 27
FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
American Woman
Available on April 28
Isn't It Romantic
Stars at Noon
Welcome to Smelliville
Available on April 30
FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiere
You might also like
- Death and Other Details is a Hulu flop – here’s our pick of 3 whodunnit series with far more intriguing twists
- Can't decide which streaming service to cancel? This app makes subscription hopping between Netflix, Disney Plus and more easy
- Yes chef! The Bear season 4 is tipped to be on the menu at Disney Plus and Hulu
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.