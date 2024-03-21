Can't decide which streaming service to cancel? This app makes subscription hopping between Netflix, Disney Plus and more easy

In the increasingly competitive world of the best streaming services, the hard bit isn't just deciding what to watch – it's deciding which service to subscribe to in the first place. With prices going up and wages... not so much, more and more of us are starting to think much more critically about the services we subscribe to.

There are even those that are cutting their TV streaming bills by 75% with subscription hopping. But wouldn't it be great if there was an app that could help us decide which to keep and which to ditch by pointing out which streamers are best suited to what we want to see?

That's what the recommendation app Watchworthy is promising with the launch of some new streaming features. The first is a collaborative watchlist you can use to get recommendations for your family or friend group. But it's the second one that's more interesting, because it can help you decide which streaming subscriptions are worth paying for.

How does Watchworthy help you decide which services are worth watching?

The Watchworthy app (pictured above) is available on both iOS and Android. (Image credit: Watchworthy)

The new streaming recommendation feature, which is called Worthy Services, is a recommendation service for platforms rather than individual movies or shows. It takes your watchlist and then compares it to each of the streaming services to see which ones have the most shows you want to see. It also works across paid streamers including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and Max.

If you're already using the app you shouldn't need to do anything, but if you're new you'll first need to tell the app which movies and shows you want to see. It'll then show you which shows and movies are available on what service. Each recommendation gets a "worthy" score: the higher the percentage, the more the subscription is worth having. And the lower the number, the more thought you should give to perhaps unsubscribing.

As with any recommendation engine the downside here is that it doesn't account for serendipity: by definition a watch list is based on the shows you already know you like, not the shows you don't know you like yet. But that's where the rest of the app comes in: its core purpose is to show you new stuff, so it uses your watchlist as a starting point for its own recommendations.

