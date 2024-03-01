Everything new on Max in March 2024, including Oscar winners and new favorites

With February being as short as it is, March comes around in the blink of an eye - meaning brand new streaming titles will be arriving on Max. In addition to bingeable TV shows such as the second season of Adult Swim’s Royal Crackers, you can expect an avalanche of movies battling to be on our list of the best Max movies, spanning a multitude of genres, with action dominating Max’s March 2024 schedule. March 1 is the most gripping day, including the first three movies of The Expendables series, as well as all four Ocean’s movies.

Max’s fondness of Oscar winners is transparent, and they’re arriving on the platform just in time for the 96th Academy Awards on March 10. Many of the movies have been credited for their captivating acting performances. From more recent acting winners Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), to the incomparable Liza Minelli in Cabaret, Max will have Oscar winners catering to all genre tastes.

And for those wanting something newer, the hit new Wonka arrives this month too. Here's the full list movies and shows hitting the service in March!

Everything new on Max in March 2024

Available on March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

Available March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

Available on March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Available on March 5

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)

Available March 6

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)

Available on March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)

Available on March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)

Available on March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

Available on March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

Available on March 13

Vacation (2015)

Available on March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)

Available on March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)

Available on March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)

Available on March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

Available on March 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

Available on March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)

Available on March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)

Available on March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)

Available on March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Available on March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

Available on March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

Available on March 30

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)