Everything new on Netflix in March 2024
More originals, and even more old favorites
Netflix has announced its list of titles arriving to the platform this March and, yet again, we are spoilt for choice. Being one of the best streaming services Netflix ensures that each month is different from the previous and as we’re slowly changing seasons, so will our streaming habits.
As usual, there’s a vast range of Netflix Original stuff vying spread throughout the month, vying for a place in our list of the best Netflix Original movies – this month, they include the much-anticipated third season of Young Royals, and original biopic SHIRLEY starring Regina King.
Additionally to Netflix Originals, familiar favorites from TV and movie past are set to arrive on the streaming service beginning on March 1. To see all the new Netflix movies and shows this month, arranged by date, take a look below.
Everything new on Netflix in March
Available on March 1, 2024
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
Blood & Water: Season 4
Furies
Maamla Legal Hai
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
Spaceman
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
Available on March 3, 2024
The Netflix Slam
Available on March 4, 2024
Hot Wheels Let’s race
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
Available on March 5, 2024
Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
Available on March 6, 2024
Full Swing: Season 2
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
Supersex
Available on March 7, 2024
The Gentlemen
I Am Woman
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
The Signal
Available on March 8, 2024
Blown Away: Season 4
Damsel
Available on March 9, 2024
Queen of Tears
Available on March 11, 2024
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 (Part 1)
Available on March 12, 2024
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
Available on March 13, 2024
Bandits
Available on March 14, 2024
24 Hours with Gaspar
Art of Love
Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
Girl5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girl5eva: Season 3
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie
Available on March 15, 2024
Chicken Nugget
Irish Wish
Iron Reign
Murder Mubarak
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
Available on March 17, 2024
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
Available on March 18, 2024
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 (Part 2)
Young Royals Forever
Available on March 19, 2024
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
Forever Queens: Season 2
Physical: 100: Season 2
Available on March 20, 2024
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Available on March 21, 2024
3 Body Problem
Available on March 22, 2024
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
The Casagrandes Movie
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY
Available on March 25, 2024
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9
Available on March 26, 2024
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
Available on March 27, 2024
The Believers
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure
Rest In Peace
Testament: The Story of Moses
Available on March 29, 2024
The Beautiful Game
Heart of the Hunter
Is It Cake?: Season 3
The Wages of Fear
Available on March 30, 2024
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
Available on March 31, 2024
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
