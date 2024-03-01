Everything new on Netflix in March 2024

Netflix has announced its list of titles arriving to the platform this March and, yet again, we are spoilt for choice. Being one of the best streaming services Netflix ensures that each month is different from the previous and as we’re slowly changing seasons, so will our streaming habits.

As usual, there’s a vast range of Netflix Original stuff vying spread throughout the month, vying for a place in our list of the best Netflix Original movies – this month, they include the much-anticipated third season of Young Royals, and original biopic SHIRLEY starring Regina King.

Additionally to Netflix Originals, familiar favorites from TV and movie past are set to arrive on the streaming service beginning on March 1. To see all the new Netflix movies and shows this month, arranged by date, take a look below.

Everything new on Netflix in March

Available on March 1, 2024

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Furies

Maamla Legal Hai

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Available on March 3, 2024

The Netflix Slam

Available on March 4, 2024

Hot Wheels Let’s race

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

Available on March 5, 2024

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Available on March 6, 2024

Full Swing: Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

Supersex

Available on March 7, 2024

The Gentlemen

I Am Woman

Pokemon Horizons: The Series

The Signal

Available on March 8, 2024

Blown Away: Season 4

Damsel

Available on March 9, 2024

Queen of Tears

Available on March 11, 2024

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (Part 1)

Available on March 12, 2024

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

Available on March 13, 2024

Bandits

Available on March 14, 2024

24 Hours with Gaspar

Art of Love

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girl5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girl5eva: Season 3

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

Available on March 15, 2024

Chicken Nugget

Irish Wish

Iron Reign

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

Available on March 17, 2024

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Available on March 18, 2024

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (Part 2)

Young Royals Forever

Available on March 19, 2024

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Forever Queens: Season 2

Physical: 100: Season 2

Available on March 20, 2024

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Available on March 21, 2024

3 Body Problem

Available on March 22, 2024

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

The Casagrandes Movie

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY

Available on March 25, 2024

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9

Available on March 26, 2024

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

Available on March 27, 2024

The Believers

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure

Rest In Peace

Testament: The Story of Moses

Available on March 29, 2024

The Beautiful Game

Heart of the Hunter

Is It Cake?: Season 3

The Wages of Fear

Available on March 30, 2024

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

Available on March 31, 2024

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2