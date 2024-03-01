Everything new on Netflix in March 2024

By Rowan Davies
More originals, and even more old favorites

Netflix has announced its list of titles arriving to the platform this March and, yet again, we are spoilt for choice. Being one of the best streaming services Netflix ensures that each month is different from the previous and as we’re slowly changing seasons, so will our streaming habits. 

As usual, there’s a vast range of Netflix Original stuff vying spread throughout the month, vying for a place in our list of the best Netflix Original movies – this month, they include the much-anticipated third season of Young Royals, and original biopic SHIRLEY starring Regina King. 

Additionally to Netflix Originals, familiar favorites from TV and movie past are set to arrive on the streaming service beginning on March 1. To see all the new Netflix movies and shows this month, arranged by date, take a look below.

Everything new on Netflix in March

Available on March 1, 2024

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4 

Furies 

Maamla Legal Hai 

My Name Is Loh Kiwan 

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 

Spaceman 

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack 

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Available on March 3, 2024 

The Netflix Slam 

Available on March 4, 2024 

Hot Wheels Let’s race 

The Resident: Seasons 1-6 

Available on March 5, 2024 

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda 

Available on March 6, 2024 

Full Swing: Season 2 

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping 

Supersex 

Available on March 7, 2024 

The Gentlemen 

I Am Woman 

Pokemon Horizons: The Series 

The Signal 

Available on March 8, 2024 

Blown Away: Season 4 

Damsel 

Available on March 9, 2024 

Queen of Tears 

Available on March 11, 2024 

CoComelon: Season 10 

Young Royals: Season 3 (Part 1) 

Available on March 12, 2024 

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War 

Available on March 13, 2024 

Bandits 

Available on March 14, 2024 

24 Hours with Gaspar 

Art of Love 

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue 

Girl5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girl5eva: Season 3 

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

Available on March 15, 2024 

Chicken Nugget 

Irish Wish 

Iron Reign 

Murder Mubarak 

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

Available on March 17, 2024 

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Available on March 18, 2024

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (Part 2) 

Young Royals Forever

Available on March 19, 2024 

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Forever Queens: Season 2

Physical: 100: Season 2

Available on March 20, 2024 

Bodies Bodies Bodies 

Available on March 21, 2024 

3 Body Problem 

Available on March 22, 2024 

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 

The Casagrandes Movie 

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY

Available on March 25, 2024 

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9

Available on March 26, 2024 

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

Available on March 27, 2024 

The Believers 

The Conners: Seasons 1-5 

No Pressure 

Rest In Peace 

Testament: The Story of Moses 

Available on March 29, 2024 

The Beautiful Game 

Heart of the Hunter 

Is It Cake?: Season 3 

The Wages of Fear 

Available on March 30, 2024 

Vikings: Seasons 1-6 

Available on March 31, 2024 

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

