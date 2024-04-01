Max's April schedule is packed with fresh movies and shows, most of which land on April 1. You can expect a gush of movies pulling different genres onto one platform, and what a way to kick-start April by bingeing all of the films from the Harry Potter series?

As well as other family movies, Max is once again expressing its fondness for Oscar-winning pictures, with The Social Network (2010), Black Swan (2010), and the recent hit The Zone of Interest (2023) are all making their way to the platform this month. There's also the new series from legendary director Park Chan-Wook with Robert Downey Jr in multiple roles: The Sympathizer. There are definitely some big new additions to our lists of the best Max movies and best Max shows here.

So, without further ado, here's the complete list of everything arriving on Max in April 2024.

Everything new on Max in April 2024

Available on April 1

American Renegades

Basquiat

Black Swan

Body of Lies

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend

Cane Toads: The Conquest

Ceddo

Conviction

Deepwater Horizon

Demonlover

Don't Let Go

Elizabethtown

Emitaï

Eo

The Fluffy Movie

Frozen in Design

Gulliver's Travels

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The Heroic Trio

Hotel Artemis

Infernal Affairs

Infernal Affairs II

Infernal Affairs III

Inland Empire

Internal Affairs

Joy

Juliet, Naked

Kingpin

Leap of Faith

Lonesome Luke, Messenger

Lost In Translation

Love Affair

Lucky

McQueen

Miracles

National Security

The New World

Next Aisle Over

Once Upon a Time in China

Once Upon a Time in China

Once Upon a Time in China III

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Power of Film

Pride and Glory

Ronin

Safe Haven

A Sammy in Siberia

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

The Sea of Trees

A Serious Man

The Social Network

Source Code

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Spring Fever

The Square

The Strangers

The Synanon Fix

A Tale of Springtime

A Tale of Winte

A Tale of Summer (1996)

A Tale of Autumn

Terminator Salvation

This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Trial

The Unknown

Victor Frankenstein

The Watermelon Woman

Wes Craven Presents: They

Whiteout

Winter's Tale

Wipeout, Season 2A

Youth

Zero Days

Zola



Available on April 2

Moonshiners, Season 13



Available on April 3

Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2

Take My Tumor



Available on April 4

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La)

HOP, Season 1A



Available on April 5

The Zone of Interest



Available on April 6

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Homegrown, Season 4

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar



Available on April 7

Best Bite in Town, Season 1



Available on April 9

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion

Mud Madness

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies



Available on April 10

Bail Jumpers



Available on April 11

Massacre of the Mormons



Available on April 13

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C

Ready To Love, Season 9



Available April 14

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing

The Sympathizer



Available on April 16

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th



Available on April 18

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Homefront

Men



Available on April 19

HGTV Smart Home 2024



Available on April 21

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4

The Jinx – Part Two



Available on April 22

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4

The Green Planet

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5

Ugliest House in America, Season 5



Available on April 23

Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3

The Losers

Roadkill Garage, Season 9



Available on April 24

Vegas: The Story of Sin City



Available on April 26

Caught!

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper

We're Here, Season 4



Available on April 28

Love & Marriage: D.C.