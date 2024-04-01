Everything new on Max in April 2024
Oscar winners, Robert Downey Jr's big new show, and tons more
Max's April schedule is packed with fresh movies and shows, most of which land on April 1. You can expect a gush of movies pulling different genres onto one platform, and what a way to kick-start April by bingeing all of the films from the Harry Potter series?
As well as other family movies, Max is once again expressing its fondness for Oscar-winning pictures, with The Social Network (2010), Black Swan (2010), and the recent hit The Zone of Interest (2023) are all making their way to the platform this month. There's also the new series from legendary director Park Chan-Wook with Robert Downey Jr in multiple roles: The Sympathizer. There are definitely some big new additions to our lists of the best Max movies and best Max shows here.
So, without further ado, here's the complete list of everything arriving on Max in April 2024.
Available on April 1
American Renegades
Basquiat
Black Swan
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend
Cane Toads: The Conquest
Ceddo
Conviction
Deepwater Horizon
Demonlover
Don't Let Go
Elizabethtown
Emitaï
Eo
The Fluffy Movie
Frozen in Design
Gulliver's Travels
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Heroic Trio
Hotel Artemis
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inland Empire
Internal Affairs
Joy
Juliet, Naked
Kingpin
Leap of Faith
Lonesome Luke, Messenger
Lost In Translation
Love Affair
Lucky
McQueen
Miracles
National Security
The New World
Next Aisle Over
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China III
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Power of Film
Pride and Glory
Ronin
Safe Haven
A Sammy in Siberia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
The Sea of Trees
A Serious Man
The Social Network
Source Code
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Spring Fever
The Square
The Strangers
The Synanon Fix
A Tale of Springtime
A Tale of Winte
A Tale of Summer (1996)
A Tale of Autumn
Terminator Salvation
This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Trial
The Unknown
Victor Frankenstein
The Watermelon Woman
Wes Craven Presents: They
Whiteout
Winter's Tale
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth
Zero Days
Zola
Available on April 2
Moonshiners, Season 13
Available on April 3
Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2
Take My Tumor
Available on April 4
Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La)
HOP, Season 1A
Available on April 5
The Zone of Interest
Available on April 6
Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Homegrown, Season 4
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
Available on April 7
Best Bite in Town, Season 1
Available on April 9
Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion
Mud Madness
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Available on April 10
Bail Jumpers
Available on April 11
Massacre of the Mormons
Available on April 13
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C
Ready To Love, Season 9
Available April 14
24 In 24: Last Chef Standing
The Sympathizer
Available on April 16
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th
Available on April 18
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Homefront
Men
Available on April 19
HGTV Smart Home 2024
Available on April 21
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4
The Jinx – Part Two
Available on April 22
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4
The Green Planet
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5
Ugliest House in America, Season 5
Available on April 23
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3
The Losers
Roadkill Garage, Season 9
Available on April 24
Vegas: The Story of Sin City
Available on April 26
Caught!
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper
We're Here, Season 4
Available on April 28
Love & Marriage: D.C.
