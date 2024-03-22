The Penguin's first trailer puts Colin Farrell's Oz Cobblepot on the criminal warpath in The Batman TV spin-off

Full spoilers follow for The Batman.

The first teaser for The Penguin, a TV spin-off from The Batman, has been revealed – and it teases the suspense-filled gang war that's erupted in Gotham City.

Colin Farrell, who played Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin in the 2022 DC superhero flick, reprises his role as the stout crime lord in the limited Max series that's set to arrive in late 2024. The iconic character's show is the first of two TV projects that'll flesh out the Matt Reeves-developed cinematic universe, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/the legendary vigilante known as Batman.

But enough chatter. Take a look at The Penguin's first trailer below:

The teaser doesn't give much away, but it shows Farrell's Cobblepot is attempting to turn himself into Gotham's new kingpin. Indeed, following the death of the all-powerful crime lord Carmine Falcone – he was murdered by The Riddler – in The Batman, a power vacuum has emerged on the streets of Gotham, and Cobblepot isn't hanging around waiting for someone to fill the void.

As the trailer reveals, Cobblepot is looking to position himself as the next Rex Calabrese, a former Gotham mob boss who was loved by everyone associated with the city's criminal underworld. Clearly, though, he won't have things going his way throughout the miniseries, as Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the heart-broken but resolute daughter of Carmine, vows to fight Cobblepot for control of Gotham's criminal underbelly. I don't know about you, but I'm already of the opinion that this will be one of the best Max shows we've seen in a long time.

The Penguin will comprise eight episodes and, according to a Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) press release, it'll "continue The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film."

Joining Farrell on the cast list are Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The Penguin is due to be released this Fall (that's autumn for non-US northern hemisphere dwellers, and spring for anyone who lives south of the equator). It'll air exclusively on Max stateside, and is likely to launch on Sky Atlantic in the UK and Binge/Foxtel in Australia.

