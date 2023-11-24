Signed up for Max with its great Black Friday streaming deal? Watch these 7 brilliant shows first

Black Friday 2023 has thrown up several great streaming deals – and Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) super streamer is among that contingent. Right now, you can subscribe to Max With Ads with its unmissable Black Friday deal, which will set you back less than $3 a month

Dropping by 70% from $9.99 to $2.99 (albeit for the first six months of your subscription) is an outrageous deal for the sheer quality of Max's back catalogue. Sure, it'll jump back to its original pricing once month seven hits but, frankly, you can just cancel and re-subscribe at a later date. You'll need to be quick, though: this limited-time deal runs until Cyber Monday (November 27), so there's not long left until the offer expires. If you're searching for similar deals this weekend, check out our best Black Friday streaming deals guide, too.

Already jumped in and grabbed the deal? One of the world's best streaming services has been on a stellar run lately, making for some of the most talked-about TV of the last few years. With that in mind, we've rounded up seven of the best Max shows to start with – and we didn't even get to mention other smash hits like The Last of Us, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, proving once and for all how strong Max's TV line-up is.

Game of Thrones

The early days of Game of Thrones made for unmissable TV, with the high fantasy series becoming a pop culture phenomenon for much of its run. Unfortunately, its eight and final season left a lot to be desired, but it's still viewed as a titan of the prestige TV space that helped to lay the groundwork for many of its kind to follow.

Adapted from the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' books by acclaimed author George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones follows several noble families trying to claim the Iron Throne to rule Westeros, the fictional universe's main world, and those looking to strike out independence along with the Night Watch, a military order looking to protect the lands from mystical threats.

It's a world rich in politics, sudden left turns (there are shocks aplenty, let us tell you), and a litany of striking performances. Some of the most recognizable names from the large ensemble cast include Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Sean Bean, Kit Harrington, Pedro Pascal, Jason Momoa, and Emilia Clarke. Many of them got their big break here, and it's easy to see why.

Seasons on Max: 8

House of the Dragon

Not to be outdone by its Westerosi cousin, House of the Dragon is similarly enjoyable, thrilling, and macabre that focuses on the Targaryen family above all others.

A prequel series set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years prior to the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, it follows the aforementioned character's ancestral bloodline in the years before civil war led to its inevitable decline. More of a period drama (but not less violent than its forebear) within the same fantastical setting, it features well-written characters led by top actors such as Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine (arguably the highlight of season 1) among many others. It doesn't disappoint on the dragon count, either, with numerous scaly winged beasts dominating the skies.

House of the Dragon season 2 is currently in development, too, so we'll be making a soaring and bloody return to Westeros soon.

Seasons on Max: 1

Succession

Succession has been one of the biggest and best shows of the last few years, culminating in a dramatic fourth and final season that stuck the landing so well. Honestly, it's hard to overstate just how good this show is, with its biting rhetoric, corporate shilling, and familial backstabbing making some incredibly tense and juicy moments.

So, what's it about? Succession centers on the four children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who are all vying for control of their father's vast empire upon his announcement to step down. It's a brilliant character study of the super-rich with a good scoop of narcissism, social commentary, and first-class acting. Don't just take our word for it, though: with 52 awards (and counting) under its belt, Succession is a show you simply can't afford to miss.

Seasons on Max: 4

Barry

One of two fantastic Max shows that, alongside Succession, ended in 2023, Barry doesn't deserve to be as brilliant as it is. And, yet, it's a hugely underrated part of the streamer's TV library.

Bill Hader plays a hitman – the titular Barry – who's trying to get out of the game by joining an acting class run by Henry Winkler's Gene Cousineau. It's tense, ugly, ridiculously funny, and a powerful look at people's psyche, be they cold-blooded killers or Hollywood stars in the making. Oh, and it has one of the best antagonists of our generation in Anthony Carrigan's NoHo Hank, who oozes comedic menace whenever he appears.

What makes this 30-minute black comedy crime drama work best, however, is Hader's performance as the tormented protagonist, who constantly tries to do the right thing but often ends up failing spectacularly. Stick it on your watchlist ASAP.

Seasons on Max: 4

Scavengers Reign

A late addition to Max's 2023 TV ranks, Scavengers Reign has already made waves for its wild imagination, unexpected twists and refreshing take on sci-fi. Indeed, a quick look at its perfect 100% critics and near-perfect 97% audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes proves as much, so this is one series you do not want to miss.

Created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, this 12-episode mini-series follows the remaining crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship who find themselves stranded on an alien planet. Within minutes, you become lost in the show's beauty, captivated by how bizarre it is, and feel grossed out by its violence and grotesque imagery. Don't be surprised to see Scavengers Reign on many critics' 'best of 2023' end of year round ups.

Seasons on Max: 1

Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death has no right being as good as it is. After all, it's a show that shines a light on real-world figure Stede Bonnet, aka the "Gentleman Pirate", who walked away from his cushy life to embark on a life of ocean-based adventuring. However, it dominated the streaming scene upon its initial debut in April 2022, which showcased how fun-filled and heart-warming it is.

Unsurprisingly, this Max show focuses on Bonnet's high seas hijinks, albeit with some creative liberties. Set in the 18th Century, the goofy drama series sees Rhys Darby play Bonnet who, after abandoning his family, assembles a crew to seek a life of swashbuckling and piracy.

Our Flag Means Death has a surprisingly big heart and takes some narrative big swings, notably focusin on a romance between our lead pirate and Blackbeard himself (played by Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi) to great effect. Fans often compare its humor and style to that of Good Omens, and that's something we'd have to agree on.

Seasons on Max: 2

The Sopranos

When it comes to TV, it's split into two eras: the time before The Sopranos, and the period after.

This outstanding HBO series proved television can compete with film and came equipped with some of the most fascinatingly multidimensional characters to grace the small screen; none more so than the late James Gandolfini's charismatic yet cruel mafia boss Tony Soprano.

Set in New Jersey, it follows the Italian-American crime boss' many ups and downs as examined through his one-to-one therapy sessions, with each episode containing flashbacks to key moments in Tony's life, as well as those most closely associated with him. A stunning, multi-award winning drama that paved the way for modern television and the seemingly infinite number of quality shows we enjoy to this day. If you've never seen it, The Sopranos needs to be put at number one on your to-do list.

