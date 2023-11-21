Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin claims 8 spinoff shows are in development at HBO

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has stacks of good news for Thrones fans: not only has he written 1,100 pages of his next book, The Winds of Winter, but the first of eight new spinoff shows has been greenlit by HBO.

That's over and above House of the Dragon – a second season of that is already done with a third about to begin development. The first whole new series is called Tales of Dunk and Egg that has been given the green light. "The Dunk and Egg show has been greenlit," Martin says. "The others, not yet, but we're working on them."

Martin was speaking to Bangcast in a wide-ranging interview in which he apologised for the time it's taking to write The Winds of Winter. "I wish I could write as fast as [Bernard Cornwell] but I'm 12 years late on this damn novel and I'm struggling with it," he said. While there are already 1,100 pages written "I still have hundreds more pages to go."

So it's good news that there will be plenty for you to watch on Max while he works on that one.

What is Tales of Dunk and Egg?

Tales of Dunk and Egg is set in the same world as A Song of Ice and Fire, and they follow the adventures of future lord commander Ser "Dunk" Duncan The Tall and future king Aegon "Egg" V Targaryen. They're set 90 years before the events of the novels, and three novellas have been published so far.

Martin told Bangcast that eight separate Game of Thrones shows are now in development, of which Dunk and Egg is the first. In development doesn't necessarily mean that the other shows will be made or released – the other seven haven't been greenlit yet – but development at least demonstrates an intent to make them. And work continues on House of the Dragon with filming of season two just wrapped, "we're going to be planning for the third season soon," Martin promises.