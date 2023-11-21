Max is our Streaming Service of the Year, and it’s even better with this unmissable Black Friday deal

The Black Friday deals are upon us – and, as we've seen in the past few years, some of the world's biggest streamers are getting in on the action.

You don't have to wait for Black Friday itself (November 24) to take advantage of some spectacular savings, either. Right now, Max With Ads is available for just $2.99 per month (was $9.99). That represents a mind-blowing 70% saving if you sign up to one of the world's best streaming services, making this among the best Black Friday streaming deals we've seen.

Max: was $9.99 now $2.99 a month for first 6 months

Get Max's Ad-Supported plan and pay just $2.99 a month for your first six months, instead of $9.99 a month. This gets you access to Max originals like House of the Dragon and And Just Like That, as well as movies including Dune, the complete Harry Potter collection, and a whole host of reality TV from Discovery's catalog, too.

There are, however, a couple of small caveats. You'll only be able to stream everything Max has to offer at this price point for the first six months, meaning you'll be paying the full $9.99 a month as soon as you hit the seven-month mark. You could cancel your subscription before then, though – and, if anyone asks, you didn't hear that from us.

Additionally, you can only take advantage of one of the best Black Friday streaming deals until Cyber Monday (November 27). In short: you'll need to act fast if you want to make the most of this limited offer.

Considering that Max is usually one of the most expensive streaming platforms to sign up for, this deal is well worth investing in. Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) super streamer is home to some of the best new movies and TV shows of the year. Even better, its extensive back catalog is packed with award-winning TV series and unmissable films that span Warner Bros. Pictures' 100 years in the filmmaking business. Oh, and the recent additions of CNN – as a 24/7 news streaming offering – and the Bleacher Report sports add-on means, as an overall package, Max provides great value for money, especially at its discounted price. Little wonder, then, that Max was voted our Streaming Service of the Year over Netflix.

The Last of Us is one of the best Max shows we've seen in a long time. (Image credit: Liane Henstcher/HBO)

Okay, this Black Friday deal is only available on Max With Ads, aka the streamer's ad-supported subscription tier. If you sign up to the service on this package, you'll have to sit through around four minutes worth of ads for every hour of Max content you watch. But hey, you can always go and grab a coffee (or another beverage of your choice) while they're playing.

Alternatively, you can pick up your phone and scroll through our best Max shows, best Max movies, and best Max documentaries guides to find your next favorite TV series, film, or fact-based content to stream.

Those articles only scratch the surface of what's available on Max, too. Yes, the usual TV suspects are in there, such as multi-award-winning/fan-favorite series including Succession, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, Barry, Our Flag Means Death, and The Sopranos. There are also tons of fantastic films worth watching as well, such as Dune, certain entries in the soon-to-be-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU), and iconic flicks like The Wizard of Oz. But there's so much more to enjoy besides those aforementioned productions – indeed, we'd be here all day if we listed every one of your favorites.

So yes, Netflix might be the world's most popular streamer, Disney Plus is home to Marvel and Star Wars, and Apple TV Plus is fast becoming a major contender for the best streaming service crown. It's Max, though, that currently stands tallest in the streaming industry – and, at this ridiculously cheap price, you can't afford to miss out on signing up for it this Black Friday.

You might also like

More US Black Friday deals