Comedy, action and horror – these are just a few of the genres that are coming to Max in October 2024, proving once again why it belongs among the best streaming services. After a slightly less packed scheduled in August 2024, which did improve in September 2024 but only slightly, I can say with confidence that next month, we are so back.

It's a relief that Max has pulled itself together for October 2024 since spooky season is the best time of year to indulge in a good show or movie, especially the best horror movies, which the platform is filling out with classics from A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) to Misery (1990).

With over 60 movies arriving on October 1 alone, choosing a movie or show can go either way. It could be the easiest choice in the world, or trigger your indecisiveness – so it's a good thing we have a best Max movies recommendations guide to point you in the right direction.

Everything new on Max in October 2024

Arriving on October 1

21 Jump Street (movie)

22 Jump Street (movie)

A Day in the Country (movie)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (movie)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (movie)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (movie)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (movie)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (movie)

A Return to Salem's Lot (movie)

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (movie)

Altitude (movie)

Annabelle Comes Home (movie)

Annabelle: Creation (movie)

Barry Munday (movie)

Contraband: Seized at Sea season 1 (TV show)

Contraband: Seized at the Border season 5 (TV show)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (movie)

Dinner for Schmucks (movie)

Doctor Sleep (movie)

Dune (movie)

Edge of Darkness (movie)

Four Christmases (movie)

Freddy vs. Jason (movie)

Frost / Nixon (movie)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (documentary)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (movie)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (movie)

Green Porno (movie)

Gremlins (movie)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (movie)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (movie)

Interview with the Vampire (movie)

Invictus (movie)

It (movie)

It: Chapter Two (movie)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (movie)

Knife in the Water (movie)

Lawrence of Arabia (movie)

Major Barbara (movie)

Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA (TV show)

Misery (movie)

Mississippi Masala (movie)

Monte Carlo (movie)

My Life as a Dog (movie)

Ondine (movie)

Open Your Eyes (movie)

Poltergeist (movie)

Practical Magic (movie)

Red Dawn (movie)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (movie)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (movie)

Scooby-Doo (movie)

Stephen King's It (movie)

The Conjuring (movie)

The Conjuring 2 (movie)

The Cranes are Flying (movie)

The Curse of La Llorona (movie)

The Death of Superman (movie)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (movie)

The Life and Times of Farmer Al (movie)

The Naked Kiss (movie)

The Return of Godzilla (movie)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (movie)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (movie)

Traffik (movie)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (movie)

Walkabout (movie)

Water for Elephants (movie)



Arriving on October 2

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 3

Expedition Bigfoot season 5 (TV show)

Expedition X season 8 (TV show)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch season 2 (TV show)

Las Bravas F.C. season 2 (TV show)

Salem’s Lot (movie)

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (TV show)



Arriving on October 4

Angel of Death (Szadź) seasons 2-3 (TV show)

Angel of Death (Szadź) season 4 (TV show)

HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (TV show)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (TV show)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (TV show)

Scariest House in America season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 6

Have I Got News for You (TV show)

The Franchise season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 7

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes season 1 (TV show)

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (TV show)

La Mente del Poder season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 9

1000-lb Sisters season 6 (TV show)

Bargain Block New Orleans season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 10

Caddo Lake (movie)

Expedition Unknown season 14 (TV show)

Good Hair (movie)

Roller Jam (TV show)



Arriving on October 11

The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (TV show)

The Disappearance (Chyłka - Zaginięcie) seasons 2-5 (TV show)

Tuesday (movie)



Arriving on October 13

Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on October 14

Barney's World season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 15

I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (TV show)



Arriving on October 17

LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (documentary)



Arriving on October 18

MaXXXine (movie)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024 (TV show)

My Lottery Dream Home season 16 (TV show)

The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (TV show)



Arriving on October 19

Bering Sea Gold season 18 (TV show)

Vacation House Rules season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on October 21

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (movie)



Arriving on October 22

Residential Rage (TV show)



Arriving on October 23

1000-lb Best Friends season 3 (TV show)

Breath of Fire (TV show)

Sin City Tow season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 25

Trap (movie)



Arriving on October 26

First-Time Buyer's Club season 2 (TV show)

Impractical Jokers season 11 (TV show)



Arriving on October 27

Chris Brown: A History of Violence (TV show)

Somebody Somewhere season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on October 28

Paranormal Caught on Camera season 8 (TV show)

People Magazine Investigates season 8 (TV show)



Arriving on October 30

Skin Hunters (TV show)

Supermarket Stakeout season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on October 31

Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla) season 1 (TV show)