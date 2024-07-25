With an extensive range of movies and shows, it should come as no surprise that Max is up there with the best streaming services. Back with another monthly schedule, you can expect more titles to join our best Max movies list in August 2024 in addition to the arrival of original documentaries and TV shows.

Usually Max pulls out all the stops with its new movie arrivals and each month is a spectacle of its own. As for August 2024, there aren't as many movies as we're used to seeing, however, that's not to say this month's list is lacklustre as we're excited to see drama movies like Amelie (2001), and even the guilty pleasure romcom Pretty Woman (1990), return to a streaming service.

So, while this month's list isn't as robust as everything new on Max in July, there's still a movie on here to suit everyones' tastes. Keep an eye out on our new Max movies list too for more.

Everything new on Max in August 2024

Arriving on August 1

3 Days to Kill (movie)

A Bigger Splash (movie)

Amelie (movie)

Arthur (movie)

Beetlejuice (movie)

Blackthorn (movie)

Brick Mansions (movie)

Down Terrace (movie)

Forever My Girl (movie)

Frontera (movie)

Grown Ups (movie)

Grown Ups 2 (movie)

Hercules (movie)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (TV show)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (TV show)

How to Train Your Dragon (movie)

No Place on Earth (movie)

Pathology (movie)

Pretty Woman (movie)

Rio (movie)

Sherlock Holmes (movie)

Something’s Gotta Give (movie)

Taken (movie)

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4 (TV show)

The Good Doctor (movie)

The Perfect Host (movie)

The Two Faces of January (movie)

Two Lovers (movie)

Where the Wild Things Are (movie)



Arriving on August 3

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (documentary)

The Pioneer Woman Season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 5

Love Off the Grid Season 2 (TV show)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School (TV show)



Arriving on August 6

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (TV show)

House Hunters: Where Are They Now? Season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 7

See No Evil Season 13 (TV show)

Finding Amelia (documentary)



Arriving on August 8

Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction Season 1 (TV show)

House Hunters: All Stars Season 1 (TV show)

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (documentary)



Arriving on August 9

Caught! Season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 10

Hoffman Family Gold Season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 11

Industry Season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 12

Celebrity IOU Season 8 (TV show)



Arriving on August 13

100 Day Hotel Challenge Season 1 (TV show)

Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024 (TV show)



Arriving on August 15

Hop Season 1B (TV show)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (TV show)



Arriving on August 16

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan Season 4 (TV show)

Rick and Morty: The Anime (TV show)

Where We Call Home Season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 18

BBQ High Season 1 (TV show)

Chimp Crazy (documentary)

Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (TV show)

The Legend of Tarzan (movie)



Arriving on August 19

The Official DC Podcast



Arriving on August 20

Divided by Design Season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 22

Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (TV show)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (TV show)



Arriving on August 23

The Thaw (Odwilż) Season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 24

The Kitchen Season 36 (TV show)



Arriving on August 25

City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para) Season 1 (TV show)

Evil Lives Here Season 16 (TV show)

Married to Evil Season 2 (TV show)

Serengeti III (movie)



Arriving on August 26

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Season 8 (TV show)

Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special (documentary)

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose (documentary)

Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special (documentary)

The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special (documentary)



Arriving on August 28

Late Night Lockup Season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 29

Beat Bobby Flay Season 35 (TV show)

Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Back to School (TV show)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (TV show)



Arriving on August 30

Maine Cabin Masters Season 10 (TV show)



Arriving on August 31

Impractical Jokers Specials (TV show)