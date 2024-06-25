Roku’s latest free update turns your TV into a pop culture trivia game

Roku has announced its latest free update – and this time, it's a weekly trivia game you can play on your Roku device.

The update, which is available from today (June 25), is for all Roku devices in the US, including some of the best streaming devices such as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and best TVs. Users will get a set of 10 trivia questions weekly and these questions will be based on movies, TV premiers, the Olympic Games and other significant cultural moments.

The Roku Weekly Trivia quiz will appear on the home menu of devices (as shown below) or via the search option. The 10 questions will refresh every Tuesday, with a new quiz each week for Roku users to test their pop culture knowledge.

(Image credit: Roku)

Compared to rivals, Roku releases frequent software updates to its smart TV platform and devices, with some highlights from the past year including its Backdrops update (akin to Samsung's art on its Frame TVs), its What To Watch feature (tailoring show recommendations based on viewing history), and even something as simple as tidying up its menu by going bigger and bolder. Users are regularly treated to these new free updates, which is why it continues to be such a popular smart TV platform.

Unfortunately, it's not all been perfect for Roku in recent months though. There's been a recent update locking motion settings on for some users, then the announcement of more ads set to appear on Roku devices and there was even a time when users had to agree to a controversial new set of T&C's or their device would stop working altogether.

Despite it being a mixed bag for Roku over recent months, it's hard to argue against just how regular it does update its devices, even with something as simple and fun as this trivia game, which in itself should be commended.

