Your aging Roku TV is about to get a beautiful, free update

Roku is planning a raft of Roku TV software updates that will make them smarter and prettier (even when not streaming your favorite content) and they're not just for new sets.

Ever since Roku announced its Pro line of TV sets, wall-mounted units that radically cut down bezels and have something of a shadow-box look, the company appears to be fixating more and more on aesthetic appeal.

This week, for instance, the company is launching Backdrops. The name is something of a misnomer since Backdrops doesn't put anything behind your best Roku Streaming TV image. Instead, the idea is more Samsung The Frame-like, replacing your traditional Roku City screen-saver image with a museum-quality work of art. On The Frame's non-reflective, high-resolution displays, this art is, from a distance, almost indistinguishable from paintings. Roku TV sets are more varied in quality, so the effect might not be the same.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Roku) (Image credit: Future)

While Roku told me that they expect this art gallery collection to look better on its new Pro series line, virtually all previous Roku TVs will also support the Backdrop update to display mesmerizing works of art. All sets will adjust brightness to make the artwork look more vibrant. Sets with built-in ambient light sensors will, on the other hand, adjust luminosity based on the level of external light. The company couldn't describe any specific pieces or where it's sourcing the museum piece images but it did tell me that you'll be able to curate your own collection or simply choose one piece of art as your go-to Backdrop.

(Image credit: Future)

Roku is also enhancing the intelligence of all Roku TVs with Roku Smart Picture. Essentially, any Roku TV will, with this software upgrade, be able to analyze what you're watching and improve the image based on the content. If for instance, it detects a sports game, the TV will automatically switch to sports mode. If there's content tuned to Dolby HDR10, then the set will adjust to support the image quality output.

(Image credit: Roku)

As with backdrops, even the oldest Roku TVs will get the Smart Picture update. However, newer sets like the Pro series will get more out of it. Those sets feature a dedicated neural processing Unit (NPU). As a result, Roku Pro TVs will get Roku Smart Picture Max, which will analyze content on a scene-by-scene basis. If, for instance, Smart Picture Max detects a sky in the image, it'll boost the vividness to make it look more natural. A city skyline might get a sharpness boost to make it pop in just the right way.

Roku is also updating its overall platform, adding IMDB ratings to the browse and discover area, adding a top-searched Movies and TV row, and even enhancing its now iconic Roku City with new vehicles, including an ice cream truck and secret agent car.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the software updates are not available today, Roku will roll them out in the coming months. Roku TVs and Roku-branded models sold this year will come with Smart Picture on by default. Older models that get the software update will need to enable Smart Picture in settings.