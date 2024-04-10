Your aging Roku TV is about to get a beautiful, free update
A work of TV art
Roku is planning a raft of Roku TV software updates that will make them smarter and prettier (even when not streaming your favorite content) and they're not just for new sets.
Ever since Roku announced its Pro line of TV sets, wall-mounted units that radically cut down bezels and have something of a shadow-box look, the company appears to be fixating more and more on aesthetic appeal.
This week, for instance, the company is launching Backdrops. The name is something of a misnomer since Backdrops doesn't put anything behind your best Roku Streaming TV image. Instead, the idea is more Samsung The Frame-like, replacing your traditional Roku City screen-saver image with a museum-quality work of art. On The Frame's non-reflective, high-resolution displays, this art is, from a distance, almost indistinguishable from paintings. Roku TV sets are more varied in quality, so the effect might not be the same.
While Roku told me that they expect this art gallery collection to look better on its new Pro series line, virtually all previous Roku TVs will also support the Backdrop update to display mesmerizing works of art. All sets will adjust brightness to make the artwork look more vibrant. Sets with built-in ambient light sensors will, on the other hand, adjust luminosity based on the level of external light. The company couldn't describe any specific pieces or where it's sourcing the museum piece images but it did tell me that you'll be able to curate your own collection or simply choose one piece of art as your go-to Backdrop.
Roku is also enhancing the intelligence of all Roku TVs with Roku Smart Picture. Essentially, any Roku TV will, with this software upgrade, be able to analyze what you're watching and improve the image based on the content. If for instance, it detects a sports game, the TV will automatically switch to sports mode. If there's content tuned to Dolby HDR10, then the set will adjust to support the image quality output.
As with backdrops, even the oldest Roku TVs will get the Smart Picture update. However, newer sets like the Pro series will get more out of it. Those sets feature a dedicated neural processing Unit (NPU). As a result, Roku Pro TVs will get Roku Smart Picture Max, which will analyze content on a scene-by-scene basis. If, for instance, Smart Picture Max detects a sky in the image, it'll boost the vividness to make it look more natural. A city skyline might get a sharpness boost to make it pop in just the right way.
Roku is also updating its overall platform, adding IMDB ratings to the browse and discover area, adding a top-searched Movies and TV row, and even enhancing its now iconic Roku City with new vehicles, including an ice cream truck and secret agent car.
While the software updates are not available today, Roku will roll them out in the coming months. Roku TVs and Roku-branded models sold this year will come with Smart Picture on by default. Older models that get the software update will need to enable Smart Picture in settings.
A 38-year industry veteran and award-winning journalist, Lance has covered technology since PCs were the size of suitcases and “on line” meant “waiting.” He’s a former Lifewire Editor-in-Chief, Mashable Editor-in-Chief, and, before that, Editor in Chief of PCMag.com and Senior Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, Inc. He also wrote a popular, weekly tech column for Medium called The Upgrade.
Lance Ulanoff makes frequent appearances on national, international, and local news programs including Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC.
