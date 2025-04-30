Amazon's best TV just got some nice free upgrades

Amazon's flagship Fire TV Omni with Mini-LED is getting two new features

Interactive Art adds some motion-triggered movement to your ambient screen

Dual-Audio arrives and lets the TV send out audio to a hearing aid and its speakers simultaneously

Amazon only entered the Mini-LED TV market with its own Fire TV Omni brand last year, yet its first entry into a crowded market proved to be not just the best in its line-up, but a compelling budget option.

Now Amazon’s rolling out two upgrades to its best TV, and you won’t need to pay anything extra to use either of them. As we’ve seen from the likes of Roku to Amazon in the past, this is a free upgrade for the platform that powers the television.

Up until now, you’ve been able to set a static scene for the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED to display when not in active use. These came in the form of works of art, photographs – akin to Samsung’s Frame TV or Hisense’s Art TV – or even stack widgets to make the TV into a giant smart display. But with the new update, Amazon is injecting some motion into the artwork.

(Image credit: Amazon)

There are now 12 pieces of ‘Interactive Art’ that Amazon promises will make the Fire TV into a "dynamic art piece." These will interact with movement in the space where the TV is, as it tracks motion using a high-fidelity radar sensor built into the unit. Meaning that if you select a koi fish scene, these creatures might swim across the screen, or a butterfly might flutter in via another choice.

It seems pretty neat and lives within the Fire TV’s Ambient Experience, and as with anything on the Fire TV, you can ask Alexa to open it up and then select an Interactive Art option. You can also use the remote and, via ‘Quick Settings’, suggest a new Art type to choose from one of the 12.

Interactive Art isn’t replacing the pre-existing options either – you can still pick from works of art and photographs, but you can also ask the TV to whip up a work of art through “AI Art.”

(Image credit: Amazon)

The second upgrade is one that Amazon first announced back in December of 2024, and it’s that the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED can send out two streams of sound.

One stream of sound can be outputted from the TV’s built-in speakers, while another can be streamed to hearing aids via the 'Dual-Audio' feature. This is a long-awaited, customer-requested addition to the Fire TV’s Accessibility feature set.

It’s nice to see Amazon now rolling this out to the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED, and it will work with any compatible hearing aid.

First, you’ll connect the hearing aid to the TV, but to turn on Dual Audio, you can do it in Quick Settings or the main Settings panel under Accessibility and select the feature.

To find Dual Audio or Interactive Art, ensure your Fire TV Omni Mini-LED is running the latest version of the operating system. Amazon has recently rolled out a software update, so check for it and trigger an update if available. From there, you’ll find these two new features that make Amazon’s best TV even better.