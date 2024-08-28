In a competitive streaming landscape, Max continues to fight the good fight defending its spot as one of the best streaming services out there. In this month's schedule, the library expands once again with TV shows, movies, documentaries, and original content all joining the roster.

Unlike everything new on Max in August, where movies were a little thin on the ground, the streaming platform is back to its old ways in September, adding a gamut of new movies alongside its usual offering of TV shows. Fans of Harry Potter will be pleased to hear that all eight movies are back after a brief hiatus, alongside iconic titles like Independence Day and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Plus, Batman spin-off, The Penguin, will be sure to capture Max subscriber's attention.

We've also spotted four essential movies coming to Max in September with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes alongside two new A24 movies – I Saw the TV Glow and Civil War – that you won't want to miss. So, with a wonderfully robust list to enjoy of new Max movies and shows, there's plenty to add to your watchlist for September.

Everything new on Max in September 2024

Arriving on September 1

21 & OVER (movie)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 (TV show)

Addicted (movie)

Anaconda (movie)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (movie)

Boogie Nights (movie)

Braddock: Missing In Action III (movie)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (movie)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back! (TV show)

Climax (movie)

Creator League Showdown episodes 10 & 11 (TV show)

Criminal (movie)

Disobedience (movie)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (movie)

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (movie)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (movie)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (movie)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (movie)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (movie)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (movie)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (movie)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (movie)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (movie)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (movie)

High-Rise (movie)

Ice Age: Collision Course (movie)

Independence Day (movie)

Independence Day: Resurgence (movie)

Inherent Vice (movie)

Ismael’s Ghosts (movie)

Knight and Day (movie)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (movie)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (movie)

Missing in Action (movie)

Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (movie)

Need for Speed (movie)

Paranoia (movie)

Pulse (movie)

Role Models (movie)

Shrek Forever After (movie)

Sunset Song (movie)

Tell (movie)

Tiny Furniture (movie)

To Have and Have Not (movie)

The Batman vs. Dracula (movie)

The Big Chill (movie)

The Big Sleep (movie)

The Birdcage (movie)

The Boss (movie)

The Exorcist (movie)

The Final Destination (movie)

The Martian (movie)

The Shining (movie)

The Three Musketeers (movie)

The Wolfpack (movie)

The Wrecking Crew! (movie)

Trick 'r Treat (movie)

Troll Hunter (movie)

Vampires Suck (movie)

Venus and Serena (movie)

Viva (movie)

Whose Streets? (movie)

World’s Greatest Dad (movie)

X-Men: Apocalypse (movie)

Arriving on September 2

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose (special)

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior season 1 (TV show)

Drive My Car (movie)

Margarita season 1 (TV show, Max Original)

Mini Beat Power Rockers (movie)

Arriving on September 4

Bargain Block season 4 (TV show)

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body season 1 (TV show)

Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024 (TV show)

Unsellable Houses season 5 (TV show)

Arriving on September 5

Coming From America (TV show, Max Original)

Arriving on September 6

The Boy and the Heron (movie)

Restoring Galveston season 6 (TV show)

Arriving on September 7

Family Empire: Houston (TV show)

WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)

Arriving on September 8

Triple 9 (movie)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (TV show)

Arriving on September 9

Bellator: Fight Week London (special)

Cabin in the Woods season 1 (TV show)

My Brilliant Friend season 4 (TV show, HBO Original)

The Real Murders on Elm Street season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on September 10

Doppelgänger. The Double season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on September 13

Civil War (movie)

In With the Old season 6 (TV show)

Arriving on September 14

Aloha! Scooby-Doo (movie)

A Pup Named Scooby Doo (TV show)

Baby Looney Tunes (TV show)

Jonny Quest (TV show)

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (movie)

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (movie)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (movie)

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo (TV show)

The New Scooby-Doo Movies (TV show)

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries (TV show)

The Tom & Jerry Show (TV show)

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (movie)

Tom & Jerry Tales (TV show)

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (movie)

Arriving on September 15

Have I Got News for You season 1 (TV show)

Sister Wives season 19 (TV show)

Arriving on September 16

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing season 2 (TV show)

Truck U (TV show)

Arriving on September 17

Body Cam season 9 (TV show)

Exposed: Naked Crimes season 2 (TV show)

Road Rage season 2 (TV show)

Arriving on September 18

Graveyard Carz (TV show)

Arriving on September 19

The Penguin (TV show, HBO Original)

Arriving on September 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies (movie)

Building Off the Grid season 13 (TV show)

I Saw The TV Glow (movie)

Prisoners (movie)

Arriving on September 21

Batwheels season 2 (TV show)

Arriving on September 22

Halloween Wars season 14 (TV show)

Arriving on September 23

Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 (TV show)

Yellowstone Wardens season 5 (TV show)

Arriving on September 24

Windy City Rehab season 5 (TV show)

Arriving on September 25

Impractical Jokers Australia season 1 & 2 (TV show)

Arriving on September 28

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024 (TV show)

Arriving on September 29

Be My Guest with Ina Garten season 5 (TV show)

Outrageous Pumpkins (TV show)

Uzumaki (TV show)

Arriving on September 30

Bellator: Fight Week Chicago season 6 (TV show)