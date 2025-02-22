UFC Fight Night 252 live stream: how to watch Cejudo vs Song start time, odds

The UFC Fight Night 252 live stream promises to be one of the best instalment yet in the non-PPV series, as the Octagon returns to Seattle, Washington, for the first time in a decade. Two-division former champion Henry Cejudo takes on a rebuilding Song Yadong in the fascinating main event on a packed card, and we have you covered for all the ways to watch a UFC Fight Night 252 live stream, wherever you are.

A first UFC event in Seattle, Washington, since UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Moraga in July 2013, UFC Fight Night 252 has the main event to make the nearly 12-year wait worth it.

Henry Cejudo just couldn't keep away from the Octagon, and reversed his retirement back in 2023. A two-division former champions and 2008 Olympic gold medallist in wrestling, the now 38-year-old has lost both fights since his return – to Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight title and current title holder Merab Dvalishvili almost exactly a year ago – and the pressure is on to avoid an unwanted hat-trick

Song Yadong has been in impressive form recently – winning five of his last sven fights – and has a solid ranking inside the top 10 of the stacked Bantamweight division. But last time out he lost to Peter Yan, the second defeat to someone ranked above him in that seven-bout run. The younger man at 27, he starts as favorite, but will Cejudo's grade give him an upset win?

There are plenty of other contests to look forward to at Climate Pledge Arena , Seattle, including Brendan Allen vs Anthony Hernandez and Rob Font vs Jean Matsumoto.

The full details on how to watch UFC Fight Night 252 live streams online in the UK, US, Australia and beyond below. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual service if you're traveling overseas when the big fight gets underway.

Is UFC Fight Night 252 a pay-per-view? As it's not one of the top-tier 'Numbered' events, UFC Fight Night 252 is not a PPV, including in the US, UK and Australia. The good news is, that means the Cejudo vs Song live stream, and the rest of the card, will be available to watch as part of your regular subscription wherever you are. Remember, if you're abroad right now, use a VPN to watch UFC Fight Night 252 and access your subscription as usual.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 252 live streams in the US

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card, which is headlined by Cejudo vs Song, starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year and you can watch via desktop or through the ESPN App on a range of devices. Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows. Away traveling right now? Use a VPN, like NordVPN, to watch UFC Fight Night 252 and access your subscription as usual.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 252 live streams in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC in the UK right now. The main card action is set to begin at 2am GMT on Sunday morning. Some UFC events are available through a standard subscription, and UFC Fight Night 252: Cejudo vs Song is thankfully one of them. Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports and Premier League and Champions League soccer, cycling and rugby union. You can subscribe via Discovery+, or you can get it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package. Not in the UK now? Use a VPN, like NordVPN, to access your subscription as usual.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 252 live streams in Canada

If you want to watch a UFC Fight Night 252: Cejudo vs Song live stream in Canada, Sportsnet+ is what you need. It's not a PPV event in the Great White North, either, so for Cejudo vs Song and the rest of the main card you'll need just a subscription to its streaming service SN Plus. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, FA Cup soccer, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month. Tune into the main card from 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday. Use a VPN, like NordVPN, to access your subscription as usual if you're not in Canada right now.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 252 live streams in Australia

ESPN, available through Foxtel, has the broadcasting rights to UFC Fight Night bills in Australia, and you can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. That means you can also watch UFC Fight Nights on great-value sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo offers three plans starting from $25 per month for the One plan (one device). All plans come with a FREE 7-day trial. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the action using UFC Fight Pass. Remember, sign up for a VPN, like NordVPN, if you're traveling abroad right now.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 252 live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now is offering UFC Fight Night 252 in New Zealand, including the Cejudo vs Song live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription, no PPVs here. It costs NZ$49.95 for a month. The card is also available on TV channel ESPN2. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 3pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. Remember, sign up for a VPN, like NordVPN, if you're traveling abroad right now.

Who is Henry Cejudo? Born in Los Angeles, California, Henry Cejudo is a two-division former UFC champion, who also won gold in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics. The 38-year-old returned from retirement in 2023 but has lost both his fights since then. Jones has won 16 of his 20 matches so far, with three of his four losses coming via decision and one via knockout.

Who is Song Yadong? Born in Harbin, China, Song has stabilized in the top 10 but hasn't yet had the fight to kick on. The 27-year-old starts as the favorite in this fight, though, after 31 contests and 21 wins. He has won five of his last seven, but the defeats came in step-up bouts against Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan.

Cejudo vs Song: who is favorite to win? The bookies have Song down as the odds-on favourite, offering a best price of 1/3. Cejudo can be backed at 9/4.