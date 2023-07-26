UCI Cycling World Championships live stream 2023: how to watch every event for free from anywhere
The world’s greatest show on two wheels
Watch a UCI Cycling World Championships live stream
You can watch the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and SBS On Demand in Australia. Free live coverage is also available on Sporza in Belgium, France TV Sport in France, Rai Play in Italy, and Teledeporte in Spain. Full schedule and how to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships live stream just below. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch FREE UCI Cycling World Championships live streams from anywhere.
|Dates: Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 13
|FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS On Demand (AUS)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream
UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: preview
Encompassing no fewer than 13 world championships across seven disciplines over 11 days of competition, the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships is set to be the biggest cycling event ever, one that rivals the Olympics in terms of importance.
It marks the first time that cycling's sprawling network of world championships have been brought together under one umbrella, but such is the scale of the event that host city Glasgow has outsourced select races to numerous cities and towns around Scotland.
8,000 elite and amateur athletes will compete for more than 200 medals on roads, tracks, hills, dirt and ramps, with every major cycling discipline bar cyclo-cross and gravel set to be contested.
After this, the UCI Cycling World Championships are scheduled to be staged every four years, 12 months ahead of the Summer Olympic Games.
It promises to be the world's greatest show on two wheels, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We've also listed the UCI Cycling World Championships schedule below.
How to watch a FREE UCI Cycling World Championships live stream
One of the best things about the UCI Cycling World Championships is that they're completely FREE to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:
UK – BBC iPlayer
Australia – SBS
Belgium – Sporza
France – France TV Sport
Italy – Rai Sport
Spain – RTVE
If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free UCI Cycling World Championships live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a UCI Cycling World Championships live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN to watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for Brits abroad.
How to live stream UCI Cycling World Championships FREE in the UK
The majority of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and the BBC Red Button.
That means you can watch a Cycling World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas?
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.
Hardcore cycling fans who don't mind spending a bit of money for comprehensive coverage may want to turn to Discovery+ or GCN+ instead.
A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.
GCN+ costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.
How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: live stream for FREE in Australia
Cycling fans can watch the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in Australia on SBS Viceland.
That means you can also live stream UCI Cycling World Championships coverage on the free-to-use SBS on Demand platform.
It's worth noting that SBS on Demand is providing comprehensive coverage of the event, while the biggest races will be shown on SBS Viceland.
Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.
How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: live stream in the US
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the US.
A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month.
If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships, don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.
How to watch 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Canada
UCI Cycling World Championships schedule and events
BMX FREESTYLE FLATLAND
Tuesday, August 8
Qualifying
Wednesday, August 9
Semi-finals
Thursday, August 10
Finals
BMX FREESTYLE PARK
Saturday, August 5
Qualifying
Sunday, August 6
Semi-finals
Monday, August 7
Finals
BMX RACING
Sunday, August 6 - Wednesday, August 9
BMX Racing Challenge
Saturday, August 12
BMX Racing Championships Qualifying
Sunday, August 13
BMX Racing Championships Finals
GRAN FONDO
Friday, August 4
Road Race
Monday, August 7
Individual Time Trial
INDOOR CYCLING
Friday, August 11
Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals
Saturday, August 12
Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals
Sunday, August 13
Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals
Friday, August 11
Cycle-Ball Group games
Saturday, August 12
Cycle-Ball Group games
Sunday, August 13
Cycle-Ball Finals
MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY
Tuesday, August 8
Cross-Country Short Track Qualifying
Wednesday, August 9
E-MTB Cross-Country
Cross-Country Team Relay
Thursday, August 10
Cross-Country Olympic Juniors
Cross-Country Short Track Finals
Friday, August 11
Cross-Country Olympic U23s
Saturday, August 12
Cross-Country Olympic Elite
MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY MARATHON
Sunday, August 6
Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon
MOUNTAIN BIKE DOWNHILL
Thursday, August 3
Qualifying
Friday, August 4
Qualifying & Finals
Saturday, August 5
Finals
PARA-CYCLING ROAD
Wednesday, August 9
Individual Time Trial
Thursday, August 10
Individual Time Trial
Friday, August 11
Road Race
Saturday, August 12
Road Race
Sunday, August 13
Team Relay
PARA-CYCLING TRACK
Thursday, August 3 - Tuesday, August 8
Para-Cycling Track
ROAD
Saturday, August 5
Road Race Juniors
Sunday, August 6
Road Race Elite Men
Saturday, August 12
Road Race U23 Men
Sunday, August 13
Road Race U23 & Elite Women
Tuesday, August 8
Team Time Trial Mixed Relay
Wednesday, August 9
Individual Time Trial U23 Men
Thursday, August 10
Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Women
Friday, August 11
Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Men
TRACK
Thursday, August 3 - Wednesday, August 9
Track
TRIALS
Wednesday, August 9
Teams Finals
Thursday, August 10
20 Inch Semi-finals
Friday, August 11
20 Inch Semi-finals
Saturday, August 12
20 Inch Finals
Thursday, August 10
26 Inch Semi-finals
Friday, August 11
26 Inch Semi-finals
Saturday, August 12
26 Inch Semi-finals
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.