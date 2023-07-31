How to watch Road World Championships 2023: live stream for free from anywhere

Watch a Road World Championships live stream

You can watch the 2023 Road World Championships for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and SBS On Demand in Australia. Sporza in Belgium, France TV Sport in France, Rai Play in Italy, and Teledeporte in Spain are also offering free live coverage of the event.

Road World Championships 2023: preview

Cycling superstars are out in force for the Road World Championships, with Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas and Wout van Aert set to face off in the elite men's ITT, as Annemiek van Vleuten looks to hold off Demi Vollering and Marianne Vos in the women's Road Race.

Evenepoel, Thomas and van Aert are three of the leading lights in the 47.8km Individual Time Trial, won by Tobias Foss last year, while Evenepoel and van Aert will also go wheel-to-wheel in the 271.1km Road Race (3,570m of elevation), which also sees Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu Van der Poel and Mads Pedersen look to take Evenepoel's crown.

We'll get a new women's ITT champion regardless of what happens on the roads of Scotland, as the current title-holder Ellen van Dijk is expecting. Marlen Reusser and Grace Brown are amongst the favourites in her absence, with the race set to take place over 36.2km.

The reigning Road Race champion needs no introduction. 40-year-old van Vleuten is hoping to kep hold of that rainbow jersey before she hangs up her helmet at the end of the year, with Vos and Vollering looking the likeliest to take it from her.

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Road World Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. Full schedule and details of how to watch this UCI Cycling World Championships event below.

How to watch a FREE Road World Championships live stream

One of the best things about the UCI Cycling World Championships is that they're completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – BBC iPlayer

Australia – SBS

Belgium – Sporza

France – France TV Sport

Italy – Rai Sport

Spain – RTVE

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to watch a free Road World Championships live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Road World Championships from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Road World Championships live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to watch Road World Championships for FREE in the UK

In the UK, the majority of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and the BBC Red Button, and that of course includes coverage of the Road World Championships. That means you can watch a Road World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Hardcore cycling fans who don't mind spending a bit of money for comprehensive coverage may want to turn to Discovery+ or GCN+ instead. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. GCN+ costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

Live stream Road World Championships for FREE in Australia

Every event of the Road World Championships is being live streamed for free in Australia via SBS on Demand. It's the streaming offshoot of SBS Viceland, which is televising select UCI Cycling World Championships events. Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Road World Championships: live stream in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the Road World Championships live on FloBikes. A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch coverage of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to live stream Road World Championships in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch the Road World Championships in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

2023 Road World Championships schedule

(All times BST)

Saturday, August 5

10am - Women Junior Road Race

1pm - Men Junior Road Race

Sunday, August 6

9.30am - Men Elite Road Race

Tuesday, August 8

1pm - Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

Wednesday, August 9

2.30pm - Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial

Thursday, August 10

11.15am - Women Junior Individual Time Trial

2pm - Women Elite Individual Time Trial

Friday, August 11

10am - Men Junior Individual Time Trial

2.35pm - Men Elite Individual Time Trial

Saturday, August 12

11.30am - Men Under 23 Road Race

Sunday, August 13

12pm - Women Elite Road Race