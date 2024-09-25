How to watch The Floor season 2 online and from anywhere
Prepare for another ten weeks of tense trivia as the Rob Lowe fronted game show returns. Who will walk away with a quarter of a million in prize money? You’ll have to tune in to find out, so read on, as we explain how to watch The Floor season 2 online from anywhere.
|Release date: Wednesday, September 25
|TV broadcast: Fox at 9pm ET/PT
|US stream: Sling TV | Hulu free trial | Fubo free trial
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
The first season of The Floor, an adaptation of the Dutch original (the same country that originated The Traitors), became a smash hit when it aired in the early part of 2024, with 5.5 million viewers as the number 1 new unscripted series of the season.
The concept is simple: each space on a 100 square game floor is occupied by an expert in a specific field. A challenger must choose one of their neighbouring opponents to go head-to-head with in a quiz showdown in the opponents chosen category. Whoever wins takes possession of the square to expand their territory. The player who takes over the entire board wins a $250,000 prize.
Ready for some of TV's toughest trivia? Here's our guide on how to watch The Floor season 2 online and from anywhere.
How to watch The Floor season 2 in the US
If you have cable, The Floor season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly.
Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with Fox include Sling TV – specifically the Sling Blue package from $40 per month – and Fubo from $79.99. There's also Hulu with Live TV from $76.99 per month after a 3-day free trial.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch The Floor season 2 online from abroad.
How to watch The Floor season 2 from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when The Floor season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch The Floor from anywhere.
How to watch The Floor season 2 around the world
Can I watch The Floor season 2 online in UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide?
As yet, there is no global release plan for the US version of The Floor. If it does arrive in other territories, Disney Plus is where we'd expect to see it.
Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are.
American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.
It's worth noting that Aussies can look forward to their own version of the show arriving soon, which you'll be able to stream for free on 9Now.
What you need to know about The Floor season 2
The Floor season 2 release date
The Floor season 2 premieres on Fox in the US at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, September 25, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.
The Floor season 2 episode schedule
- Episode 1: "Activate the Randomizer!" – Wednesday, September 25
- Episode 2: TBC – Wednesday, October 2
- Episode 3: TBC – Wednesday, October 9
- Episode 4: TBC – Wednesday, October 16
- Episode 5: TBC – Wednesday, October 23
- Episode 6: TBC – Wednesday, October 30
- Episode 7: TBC – Wednesday, November 6
- Episode 8: TBC – Wednesday, November 13
- Episode 9: TBC – Wednesday, November 20
- Episode 10: TBC – Wednesday, November 27
Who is the host of The Floor season 2?
The US version of The Floor is hosted by actor Rob Lowe. Lowe is probably best know as one of the 1980s 'Brat Pack' group of actors, as covered in Disney Plus documentary Brats, starring in films such as St. Elmo's Fire and The Outsiders.
More recently, Lowe has had starring roles in hit TV series such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, Wild Bill, Parks and Recreation and The West Wing.
What can we expect from The Floor season 2
The official synopsis from Fox reads: "In Seasons Two and Three of The Floor, created by John de Mol’s Talpa (Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, The Voice) and produced by Eureka Productions (Farmer Wants a Wife, The Quiz With Balls), 100 contestants (up from 81 in Season One) will stand their ground on a massive, interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category. The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner must then choose – do they go on the offensive to dominate more of the board? Or do they let The Floor choose a new challenger? The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home a life-changing grand prize. "
Who won season 1 of The Floor?
The first season of The Floor was won by Jacquelyn Kenny, a marketer from New York City who beat Arthur Vonwerssowetz in the final category, 'Fashion Icons' to win the $250,000 prize.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
