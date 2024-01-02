How to watch The Traitors UK season 2 online from anywhere

How to watch The Traitors UK season 2

The Traitors UK season 2 premieres on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, January 3. Subsequent episodes will air on the same channel at the same time on Thursdays, Fridays and Wednesdays. All episodes will be FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Premiere: Wednesday, January 3 (UK) TV channel: BBC One Time: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT (Thu) FREE stream: iPlayer (UK)

The Traitors UK season 2 preview

It was an instant sensation when it debuted in the UK a year ago, setting social media abuzz with wild theories and spawning a multitude of international versions, and The Traitors UK is back with a new group of 22 contestants who will go to any lengths to get their hands on a share – or the entirety – of the £120,000 prize.

Claudia Winkleman resumes hosting duties at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a fitting location for a show built on a premise of cloak-and-dagger treachery.

It took six episodes, four murders and a further four wrongful banishments for the faithful to correctly identify the first of four traitors in the first season of the show, thanks to a perfect storm of credible liars and comically misinformed big personalities set against a humming backdrop of genuinely mind-frazzling tension.

Not to be confused with the Alan Cumming-fronted US version of the show, which is set in the same location and runs at the same time, read on as we explain how to watch The Traitors UK season 2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Traitors UK season 2 free online

The Traitors UK season 2 premieres on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, January 3. Subsequent episodes will air on the same channel at the same time on Thursdays, Fridays, and Wednesdays. For those wanting to watch The Traitors UK season 2 online, episodes will be also available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these also cover digital content consumption. Scroll to the bottom of this page for the episode schedule. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch The Traitors UK season 2 from anywhere

If you're away from home when The Traitors UK season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream The Traitors online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 2 from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 2

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 2 online:

Can you watch The Traitors UK season 2 in the US?

In the US, The Traitors UK season 2 will be available to watch on the Peacock streaming service from $5.99 per month, but at the time of writing a release date is yet to be announced. That's almost certainly because the second season of The Traitors US is about to come out. The first three episodes will land on Friday, January 12, with subsequent installations becoming available at 9pm ET / 6pm PT every Thursday thereafter. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. Don't forget, you can take your favorite streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Can you watch The Traitors UK season 2 in Canada?

CTV is home to all versions of The Traitors in Canada, and the network finished airing the maiden season of the Canadian version of the show in December. At the time of writing, there's no word on when the UK or US versions of The Traitors season 2 will come out. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 2 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can you watch The Traitors UK season 2 in Australia?

Network 10 was the home of The Traitors franchise in Australia, but the Aussie version of the show was cancelled in October. At the time of publication, any plans to make The Traitors UK season 3 and future versions available to watch in Australia are up in the air. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Traitors UK season 2 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

The Traitors season 2 episode release schedule in the UK

The Traitors UK season 2 will premiere at 9pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, January 3.

Episodes 2 and 3 will be available to stream on iPlayer from 10pm the same day, but will air at 9pm on BBC One on Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5, respectively.

After that, new episodes will air at 9pm on BBC One every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

For those looking to watch the drama unfold on linear TV, the schedule for watching episodes on BBC One is as follows:

(All times GMT)

Episode 1: 9pm, Wednesday, January 3

