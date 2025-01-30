How to watch Scamanda online and from anywhere – stream true crime docuseries for free

Watch Scamanda online

When Amanda Riley, a young, religious mother, began to document her fight with Stage 3 blood cancer, her blog touched the hearts, and wallets, of thousands. But after investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello received a tip-off, the story began to unravel. Here's how to watch Scamanda online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Despite her cancer story being a complete fabrication, Riley had accepted roughly $100,000 in donations to cover her non-existent medical bills, given by followers sympathetic to her tragic tale of a young mother facing such a devastating illness. And those who were conned had not simply fallen for a sob story – Riley had written lengthy posts about her struggle and gone to great lengths to display evidence. The con-woman staged photos of herself in the hospital, and even shaved her head to make it appear as if she was undergoing chemotherapy.

The whole story of Scamanda was recently covered in Moscatiello’s hit podcast of the same name, presented by Charlie Webster, but the show looks to build on the audio series by featuring interviews with the IRS agent who covered the case, Riley’s friends and family and asks a psychologist why someone would commit such a scam.

It’s a gripping story exposing one of the most heartbreaking cons in recent history. So read on for to watch Scamanda online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Scamanda for FREE? Canadians can watch Scamanda episodes on CTV.ca for free for a limited time following broadcast. The first episode airs on Thursday, January 30. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Scamanda online from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Scamanda airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. The current best VPN is NordVPN – we rate it above all the rest, especially for streaming.

Use a VPN to watch Scamanda from anywhere:

How to watch Scamanda online in the US

How to watch Scamanda online in Canada for FREE

Scamanda will air on CTV in Canada, with episodes available to stream for free on CTV.ca for a limited time after their TV premiere.

The full season will also arrive on Disney Plus in Canada on February 21.

However, if you are abroad, you can watch your usual streaming service by using a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch Scamanda online in the UK

While Brits will have a small wait, all episodes of Scamanda will arrive on Disney Plus in the UK on February 21. Disney Plus prices start from only £4.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or £8.99 if you want rid of them. Traveling in the UK? Using a VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Scamanda online in Australia

Scamanda will land on Disney Plus in Australia, with all four episodes set to arrive on Wednesday, February 26.

If you’re abroad in Australia and want to watch your home stream, simply download a VPN to watch Scamanda as you would back home.

What you need to know about Scamanda

Scamanda trailer

Scamanda episode guide

Episode 1: "Perfect Wife, Perfect Life" – Thursday, January 30

– Thursday, January 30 Episode 2: "All About Amanda" – Thursday, February 6

– Thursday, February 6 Episode 3: "The Wheels of Justice" – Thursday, February 13

– Thursday, February 13 Episode 4: "Catch Me if You Cancer" – Thursday, February 20

Who is Amanda Riley? The official synopsis from ABC gives a spoiler-free glimpse into Riley's story: "California native Amanda Riley [is] a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep. Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda. Soon, Amanda's own words may prove to be her downfall."