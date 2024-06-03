How to watch Queenie online from anywhere

The latest book-to-screen adaptation, Queenie is an eight-part limited series based on Candice Carty-Williams' best-selling 2019 novel of the same name. Also created and executively produced by Carty-Williams, Queenie follows a British-Jamaican woman through a particularly turbulent year in her mid-twenties. Here's where to watch Queenie online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, June 4 at 10pm BST TV Channel: Channel 4 Watch free: on Channel 4 (free with TV licence) International stream: Hulu (US) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Meet Queenie, a 25 year-old Black British woman split between two cultures and struggling to find her place within either, portrayed by newcomer Dionne Brown. Offering an all too relatable tale for millennial women, she's also just broken up with her longterm boyfriend Tom – Big Boys' Jon Pointing – and is struggling to have her worth seen at work as a journalist for The Daily Read under the tyrannical rule of her editor, Gina (Sally Phillips, Bridget Jones' Diary).

Inevitably, Queenie goes looking for comfort and validation in all the wrong places, with her every ill-made choice fed to and roasted by the electric WhatsApp group chat. Dubbed "The Corgis", Queenie's gaggle of supportive gal pals is comprised of Kyzaike (Bellah), Cassandra (Elisha Applebaum), and Darcy (Tilly Keeper, You).

Winning Book of the Year at the British Book Awards in 2020, Queenie is a story of identity, love and relationships, and how life will have you questioning all the ways you do, in fact, matter.

Also starring Llewella Gideon as Queenie's Grandma Veronica, Michelle Greenidge as Aunty Maggie, and Joseph Marcell as Grandad Wilfred, family is another central theme in Queenie, with Samuel Adewunmi joining the cast to portray Queenie's high school friend, Frank, "a man with his own van and grand plans".

With Carty-Williams herself at the helm of the TV adaptation, Queenie is sure to pack as much heart and humour as its source material. Hitting Channel 4 in the UK and Hulu in the States, we explain exactly how to watch Queenie online from anywhere below.

How to watch Queenie free online

Queenie is a six-part limited series that premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm BST on Tuesday, June 4 with a double bill, the second episode airing immediately after at 10.35pm BST. You'll then be able to watch episodes three and four on Wednesday night at the same time, with the remaining four episodes following the same schedule the following week. Prefer not to watch on linear TV? All episodes will be made available as a boxset on June 4 and will be free to watch on the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV licence to use it. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Queenie on Channel 4 whilst traveling abroad, you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below. Prefer to watch without ads? You could opt for a Channel 4 Plus subscription. It costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 annually, but before you pay a thing, you can try out the 7-day free trial.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Queenie but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Queenie from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to Channel 4

How to watch Queenie in the US

Queenie will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the US on Friday, June 7 with all eight episodes likely to drop at once. Hulu pricing starts with basic (with ads) plan for only $7.99 a month. New users get a 30-day Hulu free trial. You can cancel at any time without paying any fees. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

Can you watch Queenie in Canada?

Unfortunately there's no word yet on where Queenie might land for Canadians to watch.

However, Americans currently north of the border can use a VPN to access Hulu and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Queenie in Australia?

A streaming home for Queenie in Australia has yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Queenie on Channel 4 from abroad.