How to watch New Zealand vs England live stream: Summer Internationals 2024 2nd Test

In this article we have all all the information you need to watch New Zealand vs England from anywhere in the world with details on global TV channels and you can access free live streams for the 2nd Test.

And if last weekend's 1st Test was anything to go by, Saturday's Eden Park clash in Auckland is nothing short of unmissable for rugby union fans. In an absorbing nip-and-tuck 80 minutes, the home side were the eventual one-point victors – the boot of Damian McKenzie the difference, proving more reliable than that of young England fly-half Marcus Smith who missed three crucial place kicks.

But Steve Borthwick will be pleased by the tourists' endeavor, as they continued to build on the promise they showed during last year's World Cup semi-final run and then a Six Nations campaign that included a famous win at Twickenham over Ireland. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's second-half try was the shining light for an England side blooding its future stars on the other side of the road.

The destiny of the Hillary Shield may already have been decided, with New Zealand retaining. But the all Blacks will be eager to make this a clean sweep.

New Zealand vs England Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, July 13

Saturday, July 13 Kick-off time: 3.05am ET / 8.05am BST Best free stream NZR+ (select countries)

(select countries) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE New Zealand vs England live stream broadcasters

The All Blacks-dedicated streaming service NZR+ is set to show Saturday's New Zealand vs England rugby 2nd Test absolutely FREE in limited territories. Most European countries are covered (with the UK and Ireland as notable exceptions), together with India, China and Sri Lanka. You can find a full list here. Once you've signed up for a free account, you'll be able to stream the rugby on your choice of laptop, smartphone, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and selected Smart TVs. Use a VPN to access New Zealand vs England for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any New Zealand vs England stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual New Zealand vs England rugby union stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch New Zealand vs England live stream in the UK

You'll need Sky Sports to watch New Zealand vs England in the UK. It's set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Action. Sky Sports prices start from £22 a month on top of a regular package, or you can watch with a Now Sports membership with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) options.

How to watch New Zealand vs England live stream in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the All Blacks vs England game in the US. This one starts in the early hours of Saturday morning at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (effectively $12.50 per month) that you can sign up to on the website. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Official New Zealand vs England broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

It doesn't look like any broadcaster or streamer has picked up this All Blacks vs England game in Canada – despite some listings suggesting it's on ESPN. That means anybody visiting the Great White North this weekend who wants to watch live will need to download a VPN and watch via their domestic streaming service as if back at home.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match in Central and South America.

Europe

France

Rugby fans in France need a subscription to Canal+.

Germany

NZR+ is showing the Summer Internationals in Germany, but is not among the lucky countries that gets to stream for free. Instead you'll need a Premium plan, starting from €11.99 a month.

Italy

You'll need access to Sky Italia.

Switzerland

Swiss-based rugby fans can choose between Canal+ for French language commentary or Sky Italia for Italian.

Spain and Andorra

You'll need access to Telefonica to stream this game.

Rest of Europe

New Zealand vs England is on Premier Sports in the following countries in Europe:

Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Türkiye and Ukraine.

Asia

Japan

You can watch the rugby on WOWOW in Japan.

India

India is one of the territories where New Zealand vs England is streaming free on NZR+.

China

China is another country where New Zealand vs England is streaming free on NZR+.

Singapore

Singapore is among the countries where this game is being shown on Premier Sports.

Rest of Asia

Free New Zealand vs England live streams are available on NZR+ in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

Elsewhere, it's on Premier Sports in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines,, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Oceania

Australia

To stream New Zealand vs England rugby live in Australia, you'll need a Stan Sport subscription.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the All Blacks play England in New Zealand. If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the rugby union with a Sky Sport Now pass.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is the New Zealand vs England broadcaster for the following island nationals of Oceania: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa.

Africa

SuperSport is the broadcaster of this rugby union match in across Africa and its adjacent islands.

Rest of the World

If your country has not been mentioned, then we suggest making the free NZR+ stream your first port of call.

Can I watch New Zealand vs England for free? The only free broadcaster that we're aware of for this game is NZR+, and then only in the following countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey, and Ukraine Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs England free from abroad.

What time does New Zealand vs England start? New Zealand vs England starts at 7.05pm local time in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, July 13. Here are the New Zealand vs England kick-off times around the world:

USA – 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT

UK – 8.05am BST

Mexico – 1.05am CST

Brazil – 4.05am BRT

Central Europe – 9.05am CET

South Africa – 9.05am SAST

India – 12.35pm IST

Singapore – 3.05pm SGT

Australia – 5.05pm AEST

New Zealand – 7.05pm NZST

Can I watch New Zealand vs England on my mobile? Most broadcasters showing New Zealand vs England have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with New Zealand vs England on the official social media pages of the two teams playing. So on X/Twitter that's @AllBlacks and @EnglandRugby, and Instagram at @AllBlacks and @EnglandRugby.