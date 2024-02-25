NBA All-Star Game live stream 2024: how to watch online from anywhere

Watch an NBA All-Star Game live stream

The NBA All-Star Game returns to its traditional format for 2024, eschewing the draft element for a good, old-fashioned bit of Eastern Conference vs Western Conference action. Fans in the US can watch the NBA All-Star Game live on TNT, TBS, TruTV and Max. In the UK, it's on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sun, Feb 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon) TV channel: TNT, TBS, TruTV, Max (US) | TNT Sports, Discovery Plus (UK) | Sportsnet (CA) | Kayo Sports (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Bucks duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Doc Rivers combine to lead the Eastern Conference team, with LeBron James – playing in the All-Star Game for a record 20th time, once more than the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – captaining the Western Conference, with Chris Finch on coaching duties.

Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey are about to get their first taste of the NBA All-Star Game, though there's no place for Victor Wembanyama. The young superstar would do well to remember that LeBron missed out on a callup in his rookie season too.

The move back to the usual format means there'll be four 12-minute quarters and no Final Target Score, but regardless, the numbers are always outrageously high, as every player becomes a swaggering, showboating Harlem Globetrotter for the night.

Below, we explain where to watch 2024 NBA All-Star Game live streams from anywhere in the world.

If you’re overseas when the NBA All-Star Game is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game in the UK

In the UK, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). Just be aware that tip-off is set for 1am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you’re not already a TNT Sports subscriber, you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99, and get access to TNT Sports for 30 days. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 a month after a 7-day free trial and will unlock access to every single NBA game. Outside the UK? Don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sportsnet, with tip-off scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday. Sportsnet streaming coverage is available via a Sportsnet Plus subscription, which starts at $179.99 per year or $19.99 per month. In Canada, NBA League Pass costs $19.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred NBA coverage wherever you are.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game in Australia

2024 NBA All-Star Game starters

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – injured

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Western Conference

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)