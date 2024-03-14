Watch March Madness — live stream 2024 NCAA College Basketball finals, TV channels and schedule

March Madness, now in it’s 85th year, captivates basketball fans globally. 68 college teams compete in a single-elimination format for the prize of the National Champions title – and the great news is that you can watch every single second of every match from anywhere in the world, with or without cable. We'll show you how.

Before the tournament begins Selection Sunday takes place on the March 17 where selections by the NCAA Selection Committee confirms team seeds, and, yes, you can watch Selection Sunday too.

The 2023 March Madness tournament saw plenty of upsets. It was the first time in tournament history that all four no. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight. It was the UConn Huskies who emerged victorious defeating the San Diego State Aztecs with a final score of 76- 59. The Huskies are favorites to win it again this year as they pursue a possible sixth national title.

Last year's women's March Madness saw Caitlin Clark put in an all time performance to help Iowa defeat Louisville 97-83. This time, South Carolina sit at the top of the women's rankings and will be looking for their second Championship in three years.

Let the madness begin!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Tuesday, March 19 - Monday, April 8 US TV channels: TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS Use NordVPN to watch streams from anywhere

When does March Madness 2024 start?

March Madness 2024 starts on Tuesday March 19. The tournament will finish on April 8 with the finalists facing off for the National Championship at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

When is Selection Sunday 2024?

Selection Sunday 2024 will be held on March 17, two days prior to the tournament's first games. The men's bracket will be announced at 6pm ET on CBS and the women's bracket at 8pm on ESPN.

Selection Sunday is the day when the Selection Committee reveals the full NCAA tournament bracket, including all the teams and all seeds.

Can I watch Selection Sunday on TV

Yes, you can watch Selection Sunday 2024 on TV. You can use a cable provider for both the men's and women's bracket announcements on CBS and ESPN, respectively, at 6pm and 8pm ET.

You can watch CBS and ESPN by using cable replacement services too. CBS is available on FuboTV, YouTube TV and others. You can pick up the ESPN channels on those as well as the cheaper Sling Orange.

Watch March Madness 2024 in the US

The March Madness 2024 TV schedule is a tricky one with games spread across four TV channels. You can access these on cable TV but also through cable replacement and streaming services. We've got all information just below.

What TV channels do I need to watch March Madness 2024?

All men's March Madness games are shown on TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. The first three are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and are available on Max as well as your regular cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, you can get CBS through the likes of FuboTV and YouTube TV. It's also worth knowing that all March Madness 2024 CBS games will also be show on Paramount Plus, though you need Paramount Plus with Showtime package which is $11.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch March Madness 2024 without cable?

For US viewers at home you can get all of the TV channels without signing up to a cable TV package.

Some cable replacement services are available:

FuboTV is a very complete cable replacement service which offers ABC and a 7-day free trial.

Sling is still a cheaper option which currently offers a 50% discount but there's no CBS, so you'll need to a Paramount Plus subscription too.

Max is another great option for March Madness 2024 because it's currently including the B/R sports add-on for free which brings access to TruTV, TBS and TNT all for just $9.99 per month. Throw in Paramout Plus ($11.99) and you've got the lot, and with no long contract either.

Watch March Madness 2024 on Sling TV: <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">50% off deal

OTT service Sling TV includes TruTV, TNT and TBS plus a lot more besides with its Orange + Blue bundle. It's currently half-price for your first month at $30 and includes the ESPN channels for women's March Madness too. After that, it's $60 per month for 49 cable channels but there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time. You can <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">get your first month half-price right now.

What's the cheapest way to watch all of March Madness 2024?

Right now, you can get YouTube TV free for 10 days. Then, once that extended free trial is over, you can get your next three months at a $10 per month discount — $62.99 a month. It has all the channels you need for March Madness 2024 but won't cover all of it with the free trial. So you're looking at $62.99 if you want to watch all the games.

The Sling Orange + Blue bundle ($30 for your first month), along with Paramount Plus and Showtime ($11.99), is another good option for March Madness. That comes in $41.99 for all the games.

While the B/R sports add-on is free, though, Max looks to be the most affordable way of doing things. Once you've included Paramount Plus for the CBS games, you're looking at $21.98 to watch all of March Madness 2024 which is a great price.

With all of the above, though, do remember that prices are likely to change after your introductory offers expire.

What is the full March Madness schedule 2024?

Here is the March Madness 2024 TV schedule for each round of the tournament.

Selection Show: March 17 – CBS

First Four: March 19-20 – TruTV

First round: March 21-22 – CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV

Second round: March 23-24 – CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV

Sweet 16: March 28-29 – CBS and TBS

Elite Eight: March 30-31 – CBS and TBS

Final Four: April 6 – TBS

NCAA championship game: April 8 – TBS

Watch March Madness 2024 worldwide

Sky Sports has the rights to March Madness 2024 in the UK but has not announced its schedule of matches yet. It doesn't appear that Sky will be broadcasting anything even close to all of the games.

To watch March Madness 2024 in Canada it's TSN and Bell Media. TSN Plus gets you all of the First Four but the schedule is unconfirmed for the rest of the tournament with many games likely to appear on the TSN cable channels instead.

For Australian basketball fans Foxtel and Kayo are your go-to platforms for March Madness with games courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $25 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

Americans abroad can still watch every single March Madness 2024 from anywhere with a VPN and their usual US streaming service subscription. Full details on how just below.

Watch March Madness 2024 from anywhere

Geo-blocking makes it tricky to watch a March Madness 2024 live stream when you're away from home but you can get round that problem with a VPN. A VPN can make it appear as if you're in any country you choose.

That means you can watch your free live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for March Madness...

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

When is the NCAA women's March Madness?

The 2024 women's March Madness will be the 43rd edition of the tournament. Last year's March Madness saw Iowa defeat Louisville 97-83. Caitlin Clark, Iowa's star player, made NCAA tournament history by becoming the first player to score a 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. Recently passing Pete Maravich as the top scorer in Division I college basketball history, Clark will want to continue her stellar form while leading Iowa to another tournament success.

The women's March Madness 2024 tournament has a broadcast home on ESPN and its subsidiary channels. ESPN is another cable channel available on most pay-TV services, including the quartet of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

March Madness 2024 FAQ

And for everything else you could possibly want to know about the NCAA College Basketball finals, here's out March Madness 2024 FAQ.

Who are the lowest seeds to win March Madness? The lowest seed to ever win the March Madness NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is the No. 8 seed Villanova. They achieved this remarkable feat by beating the No. 1 seed Georgetown in 1985.

What are the March Madness locations for 2024? First Four: • Dayton, Ohio: UD Arena (March 19-20) hosted by the University of Dayton.

First/Second Rounds: • Brooklyn, New York: Barclays Center (March 22-24) hosted by the Atlantic 10 Conference. • Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center (March 21-23) hosted by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. • Indianapolis, Indiana: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (March 22-24) hosted by IUPUI and the Horizon League. • Omaha, Nebraska: CHI Health Center (March 21-23) hosted by Creighton University. • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: PPG Paints Arena (March 21-23) hosted by Duquesne University. • Salt Lake City, Utah: Delta Center (March 21-23) hosted by the University of Utah. • Spokane, Washington: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (March 22-24) hosted by the University of Idaho. • Memphis, Tennessee: FedExForum (March 22-24) hosted by the University of Memphis.

Regionals: • East Regional: Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden (March 28-30) hosted by Boston College. • South Regional: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center (March 29-31) hosted by the Big 12 Conference. • Midwest Regional: Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena (March 29-31) hosted by the University of Detroit Mercy and Oakland University. • West Regional: Los Angeles, California - Crypto.com Arena (March 28-30) hosted by Pepperdine University.

Final Four: • Saturday, April 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, hosted by Arizona State University.

NCAA Championship Game: • Monday, April 8, also at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who won March Madness 2023? The UConn Huskies won 76-59 against the San Diego State Aztecs in last year's men's championship game.

How many teams are in March Madness 2024? There are 68 teams in March Madness 2024.

Where can I get a printable March Madness bracket for 2024? Visit the NCAA website to find the full printable 2024 March Madness bracket. ESPN usually do a very good printable March Madness bracket too. We'll post a link to its 2024 one when it's live.