NHL streaming 2022/23: how to watch every hockey game live from anywhere

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche crushed the competition last season, but some serious moving and shaking may have shifted the balance of power for the new campaign. No team has seen bigger changes than the Calgary Flames, who are being hotly tipped as Stanley Cup contenders, but don't write off the Tampa Bay Lightning just yet. Follow our guide for all your NHL streaming needs wherever you are during the 2022/23 season, including details for fans without cable in the US.

No matter how you spin it, losing Nazem Kadri and Darcy Kuemper was hardly the ideal way for the Avs to prepare for their first title defense since 2001, not least because their former center is in the form of his career and now taking up residence at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Pacific Division is shaping up particularly nicely. Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers are likely to push the Flames hard, though the Avs would do well to keep an eye out for threats closer to home, namely the Minnesota Wild, who have one of the meanest defenses out there.

While the three-peat ultimately wasn't to be for the Lightning, Jon Cooper's unit remains one of the strongest in recent NHL history, but the Carolina Hurricanes and Matthew Tkachuk's Florida Panthers are two teams on the rise and desperate to make their mark.

Read on for details on how to get a 2022/23 NHL live stream no matter where you are in the world. You might want to try a VPN if you're looking to tune in while abroad (opens in new tab).

NHL streaming: watch live in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2022/23 NHL season is available through a dizzying array of TV channels and streaming services, including ESPN Plus, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, TNT and NHL Network. Hard as it may be to believe, covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The cheapest way to live stream NHL without cable Seventy-five games are being live streamed on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) service, which replaced NHL.tv last year. A subscription to ESPN costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year but ESPN Plus is also available as part of a better value $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab). More ways to watch NHL without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. The Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package offers ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NHL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). NHL Network is available as part of its $11 per month Sports Extra addon.

How to watch NHL games from outside your country

Whether you’re watching the NHL online or on TV, geo-blocks can be especially annoying, as they'll not only prevent you from watching local games, but they'll also stop you tuning in at all when you’re out of the country.

A VPN will let you change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location where the game you want to watch isn't blacked out, thereby allowing you to access the content and services you pay for back home no matter where you are.

VPNs are easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching sports from abroad - they also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream NHL from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch NHL: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's all change for the 2022/23 NHL season in Canada, with NHL Live being absorbed into Sportsnet Now Premium. Live NHL coverage is also available through a standard Sportsnet Now subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League and Super League Rugby. Some games are also show live on CBC Sports, which means you can live stream them on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab) for free. If you're unable to watch the game you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to tune back in to your preferred NHL coverage wherever you are.

How to watch NHL: live stream ice hockey in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viaplay is the exclusive new NHL broadcaster in the UK, but at the time of writing Viaplay prices and subscription options have not been revealed. When the platform launches, it will show up to 1,400 NHL games, as well as the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

