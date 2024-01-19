Watch Law and Order season 23: stream all-new episodes online from anywhere
Reid Scott's detective Vincent Riley joins the department
How to watch Law & Order season 23
Law & Order season 23 premiered on NBC at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, January 18. New episodes will air on the same channel at the same time each week, and become available to stream on NBC.com and Peacock the next day. Away from the US and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Law & Order season 23 from anywhere.
|Premiere: Thursday, January 18 (US, Canada)
|TV network: NBC
|Time: 8pm ET/PT
|US stream: Peacock / Sling TV / FuboTV
|Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when abroad
Law & Order season 23 preview
If NBC's Wednesday line-up is all about Chicago, with the triple-header of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, the network shifts its attentions to Law & Order on Thursdays with three hit police procedurals.
Law & Order season 23 premiered on NBC on Thursday, January 18. Top-level details pertaining to storylines – and even the number of instalments in the run – are being kept under lock and key for the time being, but forensics are indicating that something major is in the works for the upcoming milestone 500th episode.
Dick Wolf's long-running show follows police officers (such as Camryn Manheim's Lieutenant Kate Dixon) who investigate crime, and district attorneys (like Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy) who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories. Dun-dun.
Dixon's NYPD team has had a shakeup for Law & Order season 23, with Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) bowing out, and new detective Vincent Riley (Veep star Reid Scott) joining the team as his replacement. If he's anything like Veep's Dan Egan, a wolf may be about be let loose in the department.
Read on as we explain how to watch Law & Order season 23 from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Law & Order season 23 online in the US
How to watch Law & Order season 23 in the US
In the US, Law & Order season 23 is available to watch on NBC, and season premiere "Freedom of Expression" aired at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, January 18. If don't have cable, you can pick up a cord-cutting service like Sling or FuboTV to watch NBC online.
Law & Order season 23 episodes will be added to streaming service Peacock the day after airing.
Peacock costs $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.
Don't forget, you can take your favorite streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN, 100% risk-free for 30-days.
How to watch Law & Order season 23 from anywhere
How to watch Law & Order season 23 online from anywhere
If you're away from home when Law & Order season 23 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream Law & Order season 23 online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the number one-rated provider you can get right now.
Use a VPN to watch Law & Order season 23 from anywhere:
ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN
There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN – find out why in TechRadar's in-depth ExpressVPN review. It's quick set to up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get three months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.
How to use a VPN to watch Law & Order season 23
Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Law & Order season 23 online:
1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location e.g. US for Peacock.
3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the Peacock website or app to watch Law & Order season 23.
How to watch Law & Order season 23 online in Canada
How to watch Law & Order season 23 in Canada
Canadian viewers can catch Law & Order season 23 on CityTV. As in the US, the latest season debuted on Thursday, January 18 at 8pm ET/PT.
Although some content is available to stream on CityTV free and without signing in, chances are you’ll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Law & Order season 23 episodes live online or on-demand.
That’s certainly the case for seasons 21 and 22, which are currently available on the platform – accessible either through the worldwide web, or the CityTV Now app on iOS and Android devices.
Canadians currently away from home can meanwhile use a VPN to watch Law & Order season 23 on CityTV from abroad.
Can you watch Law & Order season 23 in Australia?
Seeing as seasons 21 and 22 only started airing in Australia in late November, fans based Down Under will likely have to wait before they can watch Law & Order season 23.
When it arrives it's likely to air on Foxtel One and Binge.
In the meantime, you can stream older episodes of Law & Order in real-time or on-demand via Foxtel Now, which offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day FREE trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Law & Order.
Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy.
As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.
Can you watch Law & Order season 23 in the UK?
The UK is currently two seasons behind, which means you probably shouldn't hold your breath for the arrival of Law & Order season 23. It could be a while.
Season 21 has just started airing on 5USA, which is free to air and to stream via catch-up service My5, provided you have a valid UK TV Licence.
Away from home? Anyone in the UK from a country where Law & Order season 23 is already out can tap into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.
Who is in the cast for Law & Order season 23?
- Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy
- Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon
- Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price
- Odelya Halevi as Samantha Maroun
- Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw
- Reid Scott as Vincent Riley
