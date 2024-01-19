Watch Law and Order season 23: stream all-new episodes online from anywhere

How to watch Law & Order season 23

Law & Order season 23 premiered on NBC at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, January 18. New episodes will air on the same channel at the same time each week, and become available to stream on NBC.com and Peacock the next day. Away from the US and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Law & Order season 23 from anywhere.

Law & Order season 23 preview

If NBC's Wednesday line-up is all about Chicago, with the triple-header of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, the network shifts its attentions to Law & Order on Thursdays with three hit police procedurals.

Law & Order season 23 premiered on NBC on Thursday, January 18. Top-level details pertaining to storylines – and even the number of instalments in the run – are being kept under lock and key for the time being, but forensics are indicating that something major is in the works for the upcoming milestone 500th episode.

Dick Wolf's long-running show follows police officers (such as Camryn Manheim's Lieutenant Kate Dixon) who investigate crime, and district attorneys (like Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy) who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories. Dun-dun.

Dixon's NYPD team has had a shakeup for Law & Order season 23, with Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) bowing out, and new detective Vincent Riley (Veep star Reid Scott) joining the team as his replacement. If he's anything like Veep's Dan Egan, a wolf may be about be let loose in the department.

How to watch Law & Order season 23 online in the US

In the US, Law & Order season 23 is available to watch on NBC, and season premiere "Freedom of Expression" aired at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, January 18. If don't have cable, you can pick up a cord-cutting service like Sling or FuboTV to watch NBC online. Law & Order season 23 episodes will be added to streaming service Peacock the day after airing. Peacock costs $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're away from home when Law & Order season 23 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream Law & Order season 23 online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Law & Order season 23 online in Canada

Canadian viewers can catch Law & Order season 23 on CityTV. As in the US, the latest season debuted on Thursday, January 18 at 8pm ET/PT. Although some content is available to stream on CityTV free and without signing in, chances are you'll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Law & Order season 23 episodes live online or on-demand. That's certainly the case for seasons 21 and 22, which are currently available on the platform – accessible either through the worldwide web, or the CityTV Now app on iOS and Android devices.

Can you watch Law & Order season 23 in Australia?

Seeing as seasons 21 and 22 only started airing in Australia in late November, fans based Down Under will likely have to wait before they can watch Law & Order season 23. When it arrives it's likely to air on Foxtel One and Binge. In the meantime, you can stream older episodes of Law & Order in real-time or on-demand via Foxtel Now, which offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day FREE trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Law & Order. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy.

Can you watch Law & Order season 23 in the UK?

The UK is currently two seasons behind, which means you probably shouldn't hold your breath for the arrival of Law & Order season 23. It could be a while. Season 21 has just started airing on 5USA, which is free to air and to stream via catch-up service My5, provided you have a valid UK TV Licence.