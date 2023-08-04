How to watch BMX World Championships 2023: live stream for free from anywhere

Watch a BMX World Championships live stream

You can watch the 2023 BMX World Championships for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and SBS On Demand in Australia. Sporza in Belgium, France TV Sport in France, Rai Play in Italy, and Teledeporte in Spain are also offering free live coverage of the event.

BMX World Championships 2023: preview

Between the artistry, dexterity and ingenuity of the freestyle events and the all-guns-blazing nature of the race, the BMX World Championships scratch every itch a sports fanatic could possibly want tending to, and what makes things even better from an armchair perspective is that everything happens in short, sharp bursts.

The adjudicated Freestyle Park and Freestyle Flatland make Glasgow Green the cool capital of the UCI Cycling World Championships. In the Park event, the riders gets two 60-second rounds to land as many backflips, 360s, tailwhips, no-handers and as-yet-unnamed tricks as possible, with combinations, wall rides and sky-high launches off ramps thrown in for good measure.

Flatland requires even more outrageous imagination, with riders having to wow the crowd on an empty platform. More like a rap battle or breakdance contest than a sports event, each performance lasts between two and three minutes, more than enough to inspire you to have a go in the backyard and pick up a few bruises for your troubles.

The BMX Race at the Glasgow BMX Centre is completely different, with the riders having to fight on all fronts on a 400m minefield of a course, featuring high-speed bends and gravity-defying jumps, in as fast a time as possible, all while desperately trying not to collide in mid-air with a competitor.

Full BMX schedule and details of how to watch this UCI Cycling World Championships event below.

How to watch a FREE BMX World Championships live stream

One of the best things about the UCI Cycling World Championships is that they're completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – BBC iPlayer

Australia – SBS

Belgium – Sporza

France – France TV Sport

Italy – Rai Sport

Spain – RTVE

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to watch a free BMX World Championships live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch BMX World Championships from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a BMX World Championships live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to watch BMX World Championships for FREE in the UK

In the UK, the majority of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and the BBC Red Button, and that of course includes coverage of the BMX World Championships. That means you can watch a BMX World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Hardcore cycling fans who don't mind spending a bit of money for comprehensive coverage may want to turn to Discovery+ or GCN+ instead. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. GCN+ costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

Live stream BMX World Championships for FREE in Australia

Every event of the BMX World Championships is being live streamed for free in Australia via SBS on Demand. It's the streaming offshoot of SBS Viceland, which is televising select UCI Cycling World Championships events. Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch BMX World Championships: live stream in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the BMX World Championships live on FloBikes. A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch coverage of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to live stream BMX World Championships in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch the BMX World Championships in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

2023 BMX World Championships schedule

(All times BST)

BMX FREESTYLE PARK

Saturday, August 5

9am - Women Elite - Qualification

1.30pm - Men Elite - Qualification

Sunday, August 6

12pm - Women Elite - Semi-final

3pm - Men Elite - Semi-final

Monday, August 7

2.30pm - Men Elite - Final

5pm Women Elite - Final

BMX FREESTYLE FLATLAND

Tuesday, August 8

3pm - Men Elite - Qualification

6pm - Women Elite - Qualification

Wednesday, August 9

3pm - Men Elite - Semi-final

Thursday, August 10

3pm - Women Elite - Final

4.20pm - Men Elite - Final

BMX RACING

Sunday, August 6

World Challenge Day 1 - Cruisers

Monday, August 7

World Challenge Day 2 - Cruisers

Tuesday, August 8

World Challenge Day 3 - Cruisers

Wednesday, August 9

World Challenge Day 4 & Masters - Cruisers

Saturday, August 12

BMX Racing Championships Qualifying

Sunday, August 13

BMX Racing Championships Finals