Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Spanish Supercopa online, TV channels, broadcasters, free option

Wednesday's Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream sees these two Spanish giants going head-to-head in Saudi Arabia for a place in the Supercopa final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream▼ Athletic Bilbao have every reason to be confident coming into this game tonight. The Basque side have lost just three times in all competitions this season, most recently at the start of October, and have been known to get the better of tonight’s opponents over the years. In fact, they beat them 4-2 in the Copa Del Rey almost exactly a year ago, but their victories over the Catalan club often come in front of their fanatical home crowd. It’s highly unlikely that such an intimidating atmosphere will be generated over 4500km away here in Jeddah. Barcelona’s season started brilliantly but they’ve hit a rough patch over the past couple of months, surrendering top spot in La Liga to arch rivals Real Madrid and falling behind Atletico Madrid into third place. An injury to Lamine Yamal exposed just how reliant Hansi Flick’s side had become on the 17-year-old wonderkid, but the winger is now back in training and looks set to play some part in Saudi Arabia. The only question is: will they be on the plane back home before he gets a chance to work his magic again? Here's where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams online and catch the Spanish Supercopa action from anywhere, including any free options.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Quick Guide Key dates Date: Wednesday, January 8

Start time: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT Best live streams FREE: MatchTV (Russia)

ESPN/Fubo (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona for FREE

In Russia, lucky football fans can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona free online via the countries MatchTV.ru streaming service.

Traveling outside Russia? Use a VPN to unblock MatchTV and watch it live – just as you would back at home in Moscow or Saint Petersburg.

Use a VPN to watch any Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Supercopa live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams in the US

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream is on ESPN+ in the US.

The ESPN+ price starts at $11.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. The game will also be shown on its live TV channel ESPN 2.

ESPN is also available via Fubo, with prices starting $74.99 per month for access to over 150 channels. There's no minimum contract, so you can cancel at any time, but there's also a seven-day free trial available, which is long enough to watch the whole of the Spanish Supercopa.

On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Can you watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in the UK as this fixture has not been chosen for television coverage.

When does Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona start? Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT on Wednesday, January 8.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Official Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams▼ The Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC. Residents of the following African countries can watch Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo. MBC has the Spanish Supercopa 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia. And in the following countries Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania,

Americas

Click to see more Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights to the Spanish Supercopa 2025 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV. DirectTV has the Spanish Supercopa 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Brazil.

Europe

Click to see more Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams▼ The Spanish Supercopa 2025 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria DAZN in Austria will show coverage of the Spanish Supercopa 2025. Bulgaria bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Spanish Supercopa 2025 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Cablenet Sports 2 in Cyprus. Czechia The Spanish Supercopa 2025 will be shown on Nova Sport 4 in Czechia. Denmark Fans in Denmark can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Sport LIVE. France There will be coverage of Spanish Supercopa 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot. Germany In Germany, the Spanish Supercopa 2025 rights are owned by DAZN. Netherlands In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025. Norway Norwegians wanting to watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 should head to VG+. Poland In Poland the rights for the Spanish Supercopa 2025 are held by Eleven Sports. Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Spanish Supercopa 2025 in Serbia and Slovenia. Spain In its native Spain the Supercopa 2025 will be shown by Movistar+. Sweden Swedes who fancy a bit of Spanish Supercopa 2025 action will need to switch to Sport Bladet Play. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on DAZN.

Asia

Click to see more Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams▼ India FanCode is the Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcaster for India. Indonesia Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Spanish Supercopa 2025 games.

Middle East

Click to see more Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams▼ MBC is the Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.