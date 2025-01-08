Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Spanish Supercopa online, TV channels, broadcasters, free option

Barcelona face an in-form Athletic Bilbao in their quest to add a fourteenth Supercopa to their trophy cabinet

Wednesday's Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream sees these two Spanish giants going head-to-head in Saudi Arabia for a place in the Supercopa final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, January 8
  • Start time: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona for FREE

In Russia, lucky football fans can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona free online via the countries MatchTV.ru streaming service.

Traveling outside Russia? Use a VPN to unblock MatchTV and watch it live – just as you would back at home in Moscow or Saint Petersburg.

Use a VPN to watch any Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Supercopa live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams in the US

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream is on ESPN+ in the US.

The ESPN+ price starts at $11.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. The game will also be shown on its live TV channel ESPN 2.

ESPN is also available via Fubo, with prices starting $74.99 per month for access to over 150 channels. There's no minimum contract, so you can cancel at any time, but there's also a seven-day free trial available, which is long enough to watch the whole of the Spanish Supercopa.

On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Can you watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in the UK as this fixture has not been chosen for television coverage.

When does Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona start?

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT on Wednesday, January 8.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Official Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

