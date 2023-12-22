Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

You can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on NBC and Peacock TV in the US, and Sky Sports in the UK. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere just below.

Liverpool vs Arsenal preview

Liverpool have been impressive this season but failed to stay at the top of the Premier League last week against rivals Man Utd. Jurgen Klopp's side will need to take any chances they get on Saturday as Arsenal will punish them through any counter-attacking opportunities. Mo Salah has been consistent but will need to be on top of his game for this one. The Reds lose the Egyptian captain to the African Cup of Nations which you can watch in January.

Arsenal are back at the top of the table where they got so comfortable last season right up until Man City breezed by. No doubt that will be on Mikel Arteta's mind and he'll be willing his team to open up a gap ahead of the new year.

Beating Liverpool and getting four points ahead would certainly be a great start but they will need to end their poor run of form at Anfield. Gabriel Martinelli will be anxious ahead of facing Trent Alexander Arnold, in one of the best one-on-one duels the Premier League has to offer.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on both NBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 12.30am ET / 9.30am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for EPL soccer this season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC or USA Network. How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal without cable Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is from $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month but new users get $20 off their first month. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or Fubo and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Liverpool vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the UK

The Liverpool vs Arsenal game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 5.30pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Man Utd as if you were at home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30am ET / 9.30am PT on Sunday. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on FuboTV while abroad. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Liverpool vs Arsenal is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 4.30am AEDT lin the early hours of Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 6.30am NZDT bright and early on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Use a VPN if you're travelling abroad.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: live stream in India