How to watch Netherlands vs Turkey live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Netherlands vs Turkey live stream is the fourth and final Euro 2024 quarter-final and, perhaps, the trickiest one to predict. Ronald Koeman isn't stewarding a vintage Dutch side, but their 3-0 dismantling of Romania showed glimpses of a squad who are finally finding their feet. Gone was the vulnerability and – thanks to the likes of Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn – they showed that they had an attacking line-up to be feared.

And fear is exactly what Turkey seemed to demonstrate in their tense 2-1 win over Austria. Having gone two goals up at the hour mark, Vincenzo Montella's men completely shut up shop and invited unnecessary pressure from an opponent they had previously overwhelmed. One of the all time great saves from Mert Günok in the last gasps of the game was enough to see them through to Saturday's quarter-final.

The Netherlands will no doubt be favorites, but this Euro 2024 clash is the essence of an unpredictable knockout tie. Keep reading to see how to watch it – and for free – with our Netherlands vs Turkey live stream guide.

Netherlands vs Turkey Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 6 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream ITV1 and ITVX (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Netherlands vs Turkey live stream broadcasters

You can watch Netherlands vs Turkey for free with English language commentary on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, the RTÉ Player in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Netherlands vs Turkey free streams can be found on ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Netherlands vs Turkey for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Netherlands vs Turkey stream

How to watch Netherlands vs Turkey live stream in the US

The Netherlands vs Turkey live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. This game is on FOX and kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling TV and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time – right after Euro 2024, for example, if that's all you want it for.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you much more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Netherlands vs Turkey broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Turkey for free? Check your local broadcaster above but fans in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch Netherlands vs Turkey for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Netherlands vs Turkey start? Netherlands vs Turkey starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, July 6. Here are the Netherlands vs Turkey kick-off times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

UK – 8pm BST

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (Sun)

Singapore – 3am SGT (Sun)

Australia – 5am AEST (Sun)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (Sun)

Can I watch Netherlands vs Turkey on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with Netherlands vs Turkey on UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).