How to watch Netherlands vs Team GB women's hockey quarter-final at Olympics 2024: free live stream and start time

Netherlands vs Team GB broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Amy Costello of Team Great Britain, in white vest, navy blue shorts and black socks, passes the ball along the blue astro hockey pitch at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves)
Watch Netherlands vs Great Britain in the women's hockey quarter-final at Olympics 2024 for one seriously breathless encounter in the fight for the medals. Below we have all the information on how to watch Netherlands vs Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

If there ever was a point to be made about starting a tournament well, then this is it. Team GB's women's hockey team lost their first two matches in Paris, and indeed their last group game, leaving them with a record of 2 wins from 5 played which was just enough to qualify for the quarter-finals. Their prize for qualifying in fourth place from Pool B? A draw against reigning women's Olympic hockey champions, the Netherlands.

The might Dutch finished top of Pool A and were the only team to win all five of their group games. They've averaged just under four goals per game. That might actually come as a relief to Team GB given that the Dutch beat them 5-1 in the semi-finals in Tokyo. Netherlands vs Great Britain begins at 11.30 ET / 4.30pm BST today.

Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Great Britain, and all the hockey live streams from the 2024 Olympics – including FREE options.

Watch Netherlands vs Team GB hockey match at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 5
  • Daily start: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey quarter-final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic hockey.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey live stream from Olympics 2024 is exclusively on Peacock in the USA. It will not be on cable TV.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below. The BBC will show free live coverage of the Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey quarter-final.

Official Olympic Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey 2024 Olympic quarter-final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include the Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey quarter-final free live stream.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Netherlands vs Great Britain women's hockey takes place between on August 5. The start time is 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Great Britain women's Olympic hockey on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

