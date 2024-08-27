You can watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun on Hulu in the US. If you're traveling abroad, watch it from anywhere with a VPN. Below, we have all the streaming and TV channel information you need.

Watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun online

Rippling from head-to-toe with behind-the-scenes footage, trademark slow-motion clips from the archives, a surprising amount of tears, and a never-seen-before interview with Pamela Anderson, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is a four-part docuseries that's as good an excuse as any to get the old gang back together.

Carmen Electra, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, David Chokachi and Jeremy Jackson are amongst the 35 cast members turning back the clock to reminisce about a show so ludicrously brazen it was canceled after a single season – only to become the No.1 series in the world, for one reason and one reason only: it was almost unbearably sexy.

"It was a wild time and I was a wild chick," exclaims Carmen Electra for the trailer, in which two faces in particular are conspicuous for their absences. David Hasselhoff, along with Pamela Anderson, was the face of the series, while Jason Momoa was an alumnus of the shortlives spinoff Baywatch: Hawaii. Surely they'll be involved in some way.

Catch it now with our guide explaining how to watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun online from anywhere.

How to watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun in the US

All four episodes of After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun will premiere on Hulu at 12pm PT / 3am ET on Wednesday, August 28 exclusively on Hulu in the US. Simply sign-up to Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan to watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. Memberships start at $7.99 a month after your 30-day free trial – available to new subscribers – and you can cancel at any time. For those wanting value for money, you can combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just a few dollars more. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $14.99 per month – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Futurama, Abbott Elementary, What We Do in the Shadows, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun online from outside your country

If you're traveling away from home, you may be unable to watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And NordVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun from anywhere else in the world?

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun will be heading to Disney Plus outside of the US. However, there's no word yet on when it will arrive in territories like Canada, the UK, and Australia. Once After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun rolls out internationally, if you’re located in a country where the service is available, you'll be able to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar, with the Disney Plus price starting from CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$13.99 a month.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun trailer

OFFICIAL TRAILER: â€˜After Baywatch: Moment in the Sunâ€™ | Streaming August 28 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Read more: