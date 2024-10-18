5 of the biggest streaming announcements from New York Comic Con so far, including Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin

New York Comic Con has not disappointed this year, as trailers and news for six major streaming titles have debuted at the event. Fans of some of the best Netflix, Max, and Adult Swim shows will be delighted that we've got plenty to look forward to over the coming months.

Whether it's new episodes of action hits or a new venture for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, there are lots of exciting things coming to the best streaming services. One streaming announcement that we haven't included in this list but that was part of the event was that Shrinking has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus. Of course, there's still two more days until the event ends so make sure check back in with us for more roundups of the biggest streaming announcements.

If you weren't lucky enough to attend the con this year, do not fear, because the trailers are now widely available online and we've got details for all of them. So, without further delay, here are the four trailers you absolutely must see.

The Penguin

The Penguin | Mid-Season Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

If you're anything like me, you're currently obsessed with The Penguin. I don't blame you, it's one of the best Max shows of the year and Colin Farrell deserves all the awards. It's hard to believe the Irish actor is hidden under all those prosthetics and a New York accent, and his performance has me hooked.

The recent mid-season trailer has got me even more excited, picking up after he chose to betray Sofia Falcone (played by the brilliant Cristin Milioti). If you thought the first half of the season was excellent, this new trailer suggests it's only going from strength to strength.

Rick and Morty

Season 8 First Look | Rick and Morty | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Ah, jeez Rick! Not only have we got a first-look at Rick and Morty season eight, but there's been confirmation that the show has been renewed until season twelve. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said: “Dan, Scott, and the rest of the immensely talented team behind Rick and Morty are constantly outdoing themselves and I’ll be joining the millions of fans around the world in looking forward to more adventures in the years to come.”

So, we've definitely got this iconic duo up until 2029 so there's plenty more Rick and Morty to look forward to. While season eight is yet to air, you can enjoy the first look.

The Electric Slate

The Electric State | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you love Stranger Things, you may have been disappointed by the lack of trailers from Netflix Geeked Week. While we have to wait a little while longer for that, fans might be happy to learn that Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown is attached to an exciting new project by Avengers: Infinity War directors, the Russo Brothers.

The plot has already got me hooked, as it's set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, where we follow an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother. I'm in!

Outlander season 7, Part 2

Outlander | Season 7, Part 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

If you've been impatiently waiting for more Outlander, it's on the way and a new trailer has teased what's to come. The historical fantasy drama series has captured the hearts of millions, with plenty invested in Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Sam Heughan) relationship which spans centuries and proves that love can conquer all.

The first half of season seven ended in the summer, so you'll be pleased to hear the next part continues in late November. It'll be here in no time, but until then, enjoy the trailer!

Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Before Max dropped the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy, we only had a couple of teaser clips to go off so it's exciting to see a full-length trailer finally revealed. The new Max series is expected to debut on November 17 and will consist of six episodes in total. It will focus on the story long before the Dune movies and it’s an exciting place to pick up.

Personally, I can’t wait to see the two lead performances from Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, whose sister characters do shape a lot of what we've seen in the two hit movies so far. Having two intriguing female leads in Dune is something I’m looking forward to when it arrives later this year, and I’m keen to see where the story all began.