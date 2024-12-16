I'm excited for Apple's new nature docuseries The Secret Lives of Animals, and this exclusive clip of a bruising Kangaroo bout proves I'm right to be

- TechRadar is delighted to reveal an exclusive clip from The Secret Lives of Animals
- The footage shows two kangaroos sparring for control of some key territory in the Australian outback
- The Apple TV Plus nature docuseries will be released on December 18
I love a good natural history docuseries, so you can bet I'm excited to watch The Secret Lives of Animals.
The forthcoming Apple TV Plus show, which arrives this Wednesday (December 18), has the makings of being an incredibly fun, educational, and at-times heart-wrenching watch. Indeed, the first trailer for The Secret Lives of Animals suggests that'll be the case – and so does this Kangaroo-starring clip, which TechRadar can exclusively reveal below.
Taken from the Apple series' ninth episode, which is titled 'Mastering Your Talent', the first-look clip depicts a bruising encounter between two of Australia's most recognizable marsupial. Vying for control of a key piece of territory in the Australian outback, a young upstart takes the fight to a veteran 'roo, who currently holds dominion over said land. Will the young pretender overthrow his more experienced opponent, or will the wily old-timer use a trick or two to see off his hot-headed peer? You'll have to watch to find out!
According to an Apple press release, The Secret Lives of Animals "highlights 77 unique species in 24 countries over three years, revealing stunning, never-before-seen animal behaviours and highlighting the remarkable intelligence of the natural world". Hugh Bonneville, star of recent hits projects including period TV drama Downton Abbey and the beloved Paddington movie series, will narrate the 10-part series.
The Secret Lives of Animals was produced for Apple TV Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services and the winner of TechRadar's 2024 streaming platform award, by BBC Studios' Natural History Unit. Matt Brandon, who oversaw development on the BBC's Blue Planet III docuseries, serves as showrunner on this one, too. Considering how great the BBC's numerous natural history programs are, I'm intrigued to see how The Secret Lives of Animals compares to its UK peers. If it's as good as I hope it'll be, you can expect it to join our best Apple TV Plus shows list shortly.
