7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 8)

It’s Oscars weekend, folks! And what better way to celebrate the inevitable (okay, potential) coming of Emma Stone’s second Academy Award than by streaming the film for which she’s nominated this year?

Yes, Yorgos Lanthimos’ off-beat comedy drama, Poor Things, is now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK – but that’s not the only headline-grabbing movie at your disposal this weekend. Timothée Chalamet’s whimsical Wonka has landed on Max, while Tina Fey’s musical adaptation of Mean Girls is now available on Paramount Plus.

Below, we've rounded up the seven biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Wonka (Max)

If you’re keen to see more of Timothée Chalamet following his sand-riding turn in Dune: Part Two, the actor’s most family-friendly film to date, Wonka, is now streaming on Max in the US.

Paddington director Paul King helms this coming-of-age prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s story, which finds a younger version of Willy Wonka (Chalamet) eager to set up his first chocolate shop at the coveted Galéries Gourmet. But when his plans are scuppered by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers, Wonka must turn to new friends – and a grumpy Oompa Loompa (Hugh Grant) – for help.

Wonka rocked the global box office upon its theatrical release in December last year – at the time of writing, it’s the most successful film of Chalamet’s career to date – so this new Max movie is definitely one to watch if you haven't already. UK viewers, however, will have to pay to stream Wonka via Prime Video.

Now available to stream on Max in the US.

Poor Things (Hulu, Disney Plus)

Yorgos Lanthimos is no stranger to weird and wonderful movies, but the Greek filmmaker’s latest picture, Poor Things, might be the weirdest and most wonderful of the lot.

Now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, Poor Things – which is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name – centers on a young woman (Emma Stone) who, after being brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (Willem Dafoe), runs off with a debauched lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) on a journey of self-discovery.

If that all sounds suitably wacky, that’s because it is, but Poor Things has been near-universally praised by critics for being “a thrilling carnival of oddness.” In other words, it’s a shoo-in for a spot on our best Hulu movies and best Disney Plus movies lists.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

The first truly new entry on this week’s list is The Gentlemen, which is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

From the mind of Guy Ritchie – and set in the same world as the director’s 2019 gangster movie of the same name – The Gentlemen stars Theo James as Eddie Halstead, a young upstart who unexpectedly inherits his late father's country estate – and the multi-million-pound weed-growing empire that comes with it. Ray Winstone, Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario and Vinnie Jones also star.

Suffice to say, fans of Ritchie’s existing work will find plenty of blood-spattered action to enjoy here, though it remains to be seen whether The Gentlemen can make it onto our list of the best Netflix shows.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Mean Girls (Paramount Plus)

Another recent theatrical release, Mean Girls, makes its streaming debut on Paramount Plus this weekend.

Adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name – which itself is based on Tina Fey’s iconic 2004 movie – Mean Girls tells the story of Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), a high school newbie whose rapid ascendance of the social hierarchy is threatened when she falls for the ex-boyfriend of vindictive queen bee Regina Goerge (Reneé Rapp).

Critics were divided over this new Paramount Plus movie upon its release in January, but if you’re keen to see how Tina Fey applied the musical treatment to a beloved high school story, this new take on Mean Girls is most likely worth a watch.

Now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Damsel (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest star-studded fantasy drama, Damsel, finally debuts on the streaming platform this weekend after a lengthy delay.

This script-flipping adventure stars Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie, a young woman who agrees to marry a handsome prince (Nick Robinson), only to find herself sacrificed to a fearsome dragon in order to pay a family debt.

Angela Bassett, Ray Winstone and Robin Wright also star in Damsel, which critics have panned for being an “atrocious revenge caper.” As such, there’s a good chance that this new Netflix movie won’t be making our list of the best Netflix movies – but it might still be a fun time if you’re particularly taken with anti-fairytale stories.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Ricky Stanicky (Prime Video)

Amazon’s long-in-development comedy movie Ricky Stanicky finally arrives on Prime Video this weekend.

From the mind of legendary comedy director Peter Farrelly, this streaming exclusive centers on a trio of friends who, having spent the past 20 years using a made-up person (the titular Ricky Stanicky) to get out of tricky situations, are forced to hire an actor to play the made-up person in question when their respective partners become suspicious of his existence.

Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, William H. Macy and Andrew Santino all star in Ricky Stanicky, which has so far received a lukewarm response from critics. Still, judging by the trailer, it could at least be one of the best Prime Video movies to stream in March.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

96th Academy Awards (Hulu + Live TV, ITVX)

Yep, it’s that time of year again – the 96th Academy Awards (aka the Oscars) kick off at 7pm ET / 4pm PDT / 11pm GMT this Sunday, with the entire show streaming on Hulu + Live TV in the US (that’s Hulu plus the Live TV package) and ITVX in the UK.

This year’s Best Picture nominees include Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest – if you’re wondering where to stream the Best Picture Oscar nominees, check out our dedicated guide – while the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr. will compete for various acting awards.

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the 2024 Oscars ceremony, which will begin airing an hour earlier than in previous years. Here’s hoping for some popcorn-worthy drama.

Available to stream on Hulu + Live TV in the US and ITVX in the UK from Sunday.

