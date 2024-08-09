7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Max, and more this weekend (August 9)

Smell that? It's the scent of a new month upon us – and, with it, August brings us another packed few weeks of new movies and TV shows to stream at home.

This week's what to watch list focuses on four of the world's best streaming services in particular, with three of that number – Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV Plus – coming in hot with a pair of new releases each. If you're subscribed to one or more of the aforementioned trio, then, you'll definitely get your month's worth over the next few days. But, if you aren't, maybe a new HBO documentary that's recently debuted on Max might tempt you instead.

But we digress. Here are the seven best new films and series to check out during the first weekend of August. Enjoy!

The Umbrella Academy season 4 (Netflix)

"Now come one, come all to this tragic affair...". Ah, there's no song like My Chemical Romance's 'The End' to herald the beginning of, well, the end of a popular Netflix series. And that's exactly the tune that plays over The Umbrella Academy season 4's official trailer ahead of one of the best Netflix shows' final chapter.

That's right, The Umbrella Academy rides off into the sunset this weekend after four seasons of varying quality. So, is its fourth and final installment worth watching? I suspect 'Brellies' worldwide will be tuning in regardless, if for nothing else but to see how the superhero series ends. If you want an idea of whether it's a barnstorming conclusion to the hit show's five-year run, check out my spoiler-light review of The Umbrella Academy season 4. Oh, and if you've already binge watched it, I'm sure you've got big questions that you need answering, so read my article explaining The Umbrella Academy season 4's ending to unravel such lingering mysteries.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Love Is Blind UK (Netflix)

As a reality TV fan, when I first heard back in March 2024 that Love Is Blind was heading to the UK, I was very excited. Love Is Blind is one of my best guilty pleasure shows on Netflix and had me hooked as soon as the first series aired in 2020, although I've found that the most recent seasons have failed to keep me enticed. So I have high hopes that the UK version will breathe life into the show with new relationship drama and heated confrontations.

The social experiment sees single men and women talk to each other in pods without seeing one another. They then lay eyes on each other for the first time when they agree to get engaged purely from their conversations. At the end of the program, we'll see if they say yes or no at the altar. Whether you think love is blind or not, one thing's for sure that this outrageous twist on a dating show is addictive to watch with all the tears, tantrums and triangles.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

The Instigators (Apple TV Plus)

While Apple TV Plus is widely considered a sci-fi TV show utopia, I'm looking forward to seeing Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the new buddy comedy movie The Instigators. Damon and Affleck play unlikely partners Rory and Cobby, who are thrown together for a heist.

Apple TV Plus consistently hits the nail on the head when it comes to high quality content (read our best Apple TV Plus movies guide for proof of that), so I'm intrigued to see the streamer dive into the unfamiliar waters of comedy thrillers – and I'm sure it will definitely pay off!

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! (Apple TV Plus)

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! is Apple's latest family-friendly offering, so it's perfect if you need to entertain the kids over the weekend. In this series, loveable characters Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee, and magician Kammy Kam mix early childhood milestones with play and popular music.

It's colourful, fun and age appropriate. If you think it seems familiar, that's because it's a reboot of the original Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Yo Gabba Gabba!, which can be watched on YouTube. There are over 1,000 videos on there featuring songs and special guests like Jack Black! One to add to our best Apple TV Plus shows guide? Don't rule it out.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Industry season 3 (Max)

It's been two-years since we last saw the young graduates working at the fictional London investment firm Pierpoint & Co in Industry, aka one of the best Max shows, but there's not much longer to go till season 3 of the HBO drama takes over House of the Dragon season 2's primetime spot on Max on Sunday, August 11. You can expect all of the show's main character's to return, including Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), Harper (Myha'la) and Eric (Ken Leung), alongside new faces too – the biggest being Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) who will replace season 2's eccentric billionaire character Jesse Bloom as a new green tech company CEO.

I really enjoyed the first two seasons of this fast-paced stylish series, especially for its braveness to tackle a subject that would make most peoples' eyes glaze over. It's similar to the financial drama Billions but aimed at a younger audience that likes to watch shows like Euphoria, so you can expect to find references to real-life stories from Wall Street that made headlines in recent years like the GameStop short squeeze mixed with plenty of debauchery. Now, say it with me: "buy the dip, short the Vix and..." well, you know the rest (or better yet, go and find out if you don't).

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max)

If you need a new true crime series to watch, Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? is a three-part docuseries that focuses on the haunting 2012 double abduction of two cousins who went missing in Iowa. The shocking story is brought to life by first-time filmmaker and former news photographer who worked on the case, Dylan Sire.

I'm not familiar with this case so I am interested in watching this, particularly considering someone who knows the case well directed the docuseries. The bodies of both children were found 24 miles away from their hometown, and as of 2024 the case is still open and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation continues to review tips and possible leads.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Mallorca Files season 3 (Prime Video)

If you've been through the list of everything new on Prime Video in August 2024, then you'll likely have spotted that the lighthearted crime drama Mallorca Files has returned to Amazon's main streamer today (August 8). Unlike the other two returning series in this list, the show is more of a quirky, feel-good watch – so don't expect to see a dark, gritty crime series like Line of Duty or Blue Lights. Indeed, you won't find much debauchery here (switch over to Max to watch Industry if you're looking for something more tense).

I haven't seen the previous two seasons of the show, which don't have Rotten Tomatoes scores so you won't find it on our list of best Prime Video shows, but looking at the sparse number of reviews online, it was received relatively well with many pointing out that it's one of the most popular BBC daytime watches. Looking at the trailer, I think one of the biggest draws is its stunningly sunny Spanish backdrop, which is what I can't get enough of in movies like The Talented Mr. Ripley (not the neo-noir Netflix TV adaptation).

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

