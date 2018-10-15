Google Pixel 3 review

The Google Pixel 3 has the best smartphone camera you can buy today. Don’t let the raw specs fool you: its single 12.2MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture is enhanced by machine-learning software, Google’s secret sauce to making your photos better. The phone design doesn’t stand out and the battery life is underwhelming, but Google does pack in a 5.5-inch screen and dual front-facing speakers into a one-hand-friendly phone. It’s Google’s best phone in a smaller size.

You don’t need a big, pocket-busting phone to get great photos (this one has a 5.5-inch screen), nor do you need a dual-lens rear camera (it has a single lens on back), nor the fastest aperture on a phone (f/1.8 has been beaten by the LG and Samsung’s speedier f/1.5 aperture). Google proves that its 12.2MP photos are better because of machine-learning camera software and consistency.

Note: Our Google Pixel 3 XL review is launching tomorrow to give us more time to test the battery life of the larger phone.

The Pixel 3 – and the larger Pixel 3 XL – makes lugging around a compact camera or even an entry-level DSLR redundant in some situations. It also has features you can’t get on a professional camera, unless you constantly change lenses. There are two front-facing 8MP cameras here, with the second lens designed for wide-angle selfies, enabling you to get groups photos without cutting people out of the picture. The LG V10 introduced us to this idea, and the LG V40 continues the trend. Google’s wide-angle photos are better, though they do exhibit noticeable barrel distortion around the edges.

To this day, the year-old Google Pixel 2 camera still amazes us, and the Pixel 3 builds off of that success with better photo detail and enhanced HDR. What’s more, the color-rich OLED screen is far superior due to its 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s not bezel-less by any means, but you do get more screen real estate than on the Pixel 2 – and keep the front-facing stereo speakers. It also avoids Pixel 3 XL’s awkward notch cut out that so many people hate on.

You’re not going to get everything in this small package. The battery falls short of bigger phones at 2,915mAh, offering all-day battery life with normal or conservative use in our tests. Snapping over 100 great photos in two hours was a real battery life drain. You’re also stuck with 64GB or 128GB – there’s no microSD card slot for expandable storage, and there’s no headphone jack to be found. And, as much as we laud the behind-the-scenes camera software, the app doesn’t have all of the neat camera tricks you can get from the more robust Samsung and LG camera apps.

The Google Pixel 3 is the ideal smartphone for anyone who cares about photo quality and isn’t satisfied with their phone’s picture-taking abilities today. It has the camera smarts and Android Pie -powered AI smarts of the Pixel 3 XL, without the awkward notch cut-out at the top. And, unlike the comparable, one-hand-friendly iPhone XS, it’s cheap – at least by 2018 flagship standards.

The Google Pixel 3 release date is Thursday, October 18 in the US, and November 1 in the UK and Australia. Availability is also slated for Canada, France, Germany, Japan, India, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and Taiwan. Pre-orders began right after the October 9 launch event.

The Pixel 3 price is $799 (£739, AU$1,199) for the 64GB version, and $899 (£839, AU$1,349) for the 128GB version. We recommend more internal storage since you can’t upgrade later (there’s no microSD card slot on this phone).

It’s a price hike from the Google Pixel 2 (by $150), yet cheaper than an iPhone XS (by $200). You're paying for the more expansive screen and machine-learning camera, and the fact that almost all flagship smartphones cost more in 2018.

Design

The Pixel 3 retains Google's familiar two-tone design – the back has shiny glass at the top, while lower 80% has a matte finish. There's a more seamless transition between the two textures, but its look hasn't changed dramatically.

It easily fits in one hand, and, for the most part, you can operate it without resorting to using two hands. That's the best reason to choose the Pixel 3 over the Pixel 3 XL. It's screen size is big enough, yet the phone handfeel is rather manageable. That and it doesn't have notch cut out at the top, an irksome design choice for many.

The Pixel 3 series looks similar to last year's phones, but it does in fact use different materials. The entire back is made of soft-touch glass using Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It's the same strengthened glass that protects the front screen, and it's all sandwiching an aluminum frame that has a hybrid coating – that's the only bit of metal you'll find on the outside.

Sure, the all-glass design makes the Pixel 3 more susceptible to damage, but it also enables a better LTE connection and wireless charging. That's why we've seen a lack of aluminum-backed flagship phones in 2018. The Pixel 3 is the latest causality.

Wireless charging is a new feature for the Pixel phones, and a welcome change now that Google is launching the Pixel Stand wireless charger alongside its new devices. We haven't had a wirelessly charging Google phone since the plastic Nexus 6.

More rounded edges are everywhere on the Pixel 3. Its frame is less boxy than previous Google phones, a trend we've seen from the iPhone and and others. Gone is the harsher silver bevel around the frame and rear fingerprint sensor. It's like Google put the Pixel 2 through a smoothing machine.

You'll still find dual front-facing speakers on the Google Pixel 3. No one else is really doing this anymore (except Razer with the Razer Phone 2), so it's nice to see in a flagship device. You'll also get Active Edge, which allows you to squeeze the sides of the phone to call up Google Assistant. We much prefer this as opposed to a dedicated AI button, like Samsung does with Bixby button (which we often confuse for the volume down button).

The Pixel 3 comes with USB-C earbuds in the box, which means, no, there's no standard 3.5mm headphone jack (just like last year's Pixel 2) and without that microSD card slot, you're stuck with 64GB and 128GB storage configurations.

The Pixel 3 color Just Black is our favorite of the trio. Clearly White looks cheaper and Not Pink isn't for everyone. It's the color you want if you're looking to stand out, but we preferred last year's unique Mint color. You will get a fresh Mint color on the white Google Pixel 3 power button, however.

Screen and bezels

The 5.5-inch OLED screen fits into modern times. It's big and expansive, and sits in a phone that's smaller than we had expected given the screen size rumors. The entire thing measures 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm and weighs 148g. It's roughly the same size as the Pixel 2, which had a smaller 5-inch display.

The Pixel 3 screen looks richer than last year's Pixel 2, too. The specs note that it has only a few more pixels per inch, but keep in mind the screen is much taller. There's noticeably less bezel thanks to it's 18:9 aspect ratio rather than the dated 16:9 look. Last year's oversized bezel, we felt, was the biggest disappointment design-wise about the Pixel 2XL. The Google Pixel 3 fixes this issue.

Oh, it still has bezel. There's no hiding the two front-facing cameras and speaker at the top and chin at the bottom. But it's the best we've seen from a phone with dual front-facing speakers and without a deep (some would say ugly) notch cut out.