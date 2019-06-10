Doom Eternal is shaping up to be the same fast-paced, action-packed experience as its 2016 predecessor, based on our E3 2019 demo, though we did not get through the pre-released version of this game without a few hiccups.

When Doom burst onto the scene in 2016, id Software’s legacy franchise had been given a new lease on life. That lease came with pounding heavy metal music and action so fast it would make the player’s head spin, and the critical acclaim showered upon it was well deserved.

id is now trying to capture Hell’s lightning in a bottle for a second time with Doom Eternal, again pitting, you, the Doom Slayer against demons big and small. This time the horde is not content to stay within the boundaries of Hell, using portals called slipgates to invade Earth, Mars, and more. As the Doom Slayer, it’s your job to repel the monsters with bullets, rockets, and the occasional plasma burst.

We were able to get some hands-on time with Doom Eternal at Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference, and here’s what we thought of our latest trip to Hell and back.

Image Credit: iD Software / Bethesda

Learning the ropes

The Doom Eternal E3 demo kicked off with a brief tutorial, giving us a feel for the Doom Slayer’s many mobility options. He can leap across tall chasms using a double jump, grab and scale certain walls with a wall climb mechanic, and dash forward with one press of a button. Combining these movements can cover a lot of ground in a hurry, fitting in perfectly with the game’s aggressive style.

The performance of those mechanics, however, left a bit to be desired. One section of the tutorial had us climb a wall, then double jump and double dash to another climbable wall further down the hall. We were able to latch onto the first wall just fine, the issues came with getting into the second wall while in midair. With each try we would get to the wall, but the command to grab the wall wouldn’t register when we pressed it. After a few tries we finally got it and were able to move on, but felt being held up by something like that with only 30 minutes in our demo was a tad disheartening.

The second half of the E3 demo illustrated what combat will be like, which admittedly wasn’t much more than “point gun, shoot gun.” We did get a taste of Doom Slayer’s new tools, which turn him into a sort of walking Swiss army knife. He’s got a mini-flamethrower that can stun enemies, a chainsaw for quick melee kills as well as a normal punch melee attack, frag grenades, sticky bombs, and his arsenal of guns. He truly is packed to the teeth.

Our eagerness to try all of these toys out in battle would have to wait though, as we once again found a tutorial section that worked against us. Here we needed to kill a demon separated from us by a wall using the Rocket Launcher’s remote detonation ability, but all the tutorial told us to do was “shoot around the wall”. We tried to the left, to the right, and above to no avail, until after 25 rockets or so finally one of them detonated close enough to kill the demon. Again we were frustrated by a wonky tutorial delaying progress, but now it’s finally time to take the fight to the horde.

Image Credit: iD Software / Bethesda

To Hell and back

The demo continues with the cutscene we saw in the first Doom Eternal gameplay reveal last year: Doom Slayer walking through the spaceship and everyone stopping to stare at him. He dragged one worker by his badge to the module, unlocked the door, “borrowed” a plasma rifle from a soldier in the next room, and the fight was on.

Outside of the confines of the tutorial, when we’re allowed to cut loose and take on enemies in our own style, Doom Eternal’s combat flourished. We found ourselves getting attacked from every angle by all sorts of demons, but the tools at our disposal (and the ones we find along the way) were more than capable of repelling them. Each gun felt powerful in our hands, every blast of the shotgun or the fwoosh of a rocket being launched gave us a shot of adrenaline. We felt unstoppable, which is exactly how the Doom Slayer should feel.

We were also impressed with the variety of ways in which demons attacked us, often adapting to the battle and sometimes even surprising us with attacks. In one instance we came upon a Mancubus with its trademark dual rocket launchers, which we disabled by shooting them off of its hands. Unfazed by the loss of its weapons, the beast started pounding the ground, each pound causing a decent amount of damage if we got too close. These monsters were plenty scary enough, but now that they can change their battle strategies on the fly none of them can be taken lightly.

Early verdict

After about 15 minutes of live combat our time was up, and we left the demo unit charged up. Our time with Doom Eternal was adrenaline incarnate, its frenetic action and pounding heavy metal soundtrack made us feel unstoppable. Every shot, every chainsaw, and every punch gave us a jolt of pure energy, and we couldn’t get enough.

Granted our trip to Hell was not without its missteps, as the two delays in the tutorial hampered our ability to get knee-deep in the dead. Our difficulties were nothing that a few small gameplay tweaks can’t fix, however, and they certainly did not ruin what was a fantastic window into Doom Eternal. The Doom legacy continues to hold strong, and with Eternal we could be in for the most hellish adventure yet.

Doom Eternal will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 22, 2019.