Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wind Waker are rumored for Nintendo Switch in 2021

New speculation is mounting that fan-favorites Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and Zelda: The Wind Waker HD are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

While the February Nintendo Direct was surprisingly light on Zelda-flavored news – scroll down for what we did find out, in case you missed it – some are hinting that there's more to come for Zelda fans, including a tweet from an industry journalist who suggests that Wind Waker and Twilight Princess remasters are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021. Both were previously remastered for the Wii U console, and a re-release on Switch has been long anticipated.

"For those disappointed with the Skyward Sword remaster, Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are 100% coming this year," tweeted journalist Andy Robinson after the latest Direct presentation. "So that's at least one good 3D Zelda."

2021 is the Zelda series' 35th anniversary, so we wouldn't be surprised to see more games revealed later in the year.

Tired of rumors? Here are some Zelda facts for you…

If you missed it, the Nintendo Direct didn’t have any news about Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 , either, other than confirmation that an update on the game was coming later in 2021.

But we did find out that a Wii-era game from the series is planned: Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is headed to the Nintendo Switch on July 16 , and you can preorder it now.

Nintendo also announced that Zelda would be gracing the Switch in other ways, with a new Joy-Con design. The right Joy-Con has a purple-ish hue modeled after the Master Sword, while the left is a true blue with red accents, following the classic Hylian Shield color scheme. You can pick them up from July 21.