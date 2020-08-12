Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi K30 Ultra flagship is now official

Xiaomi just added the Redmi K30 Ultra to its portfolio in China. It was unveiled at the company’s 10th anniversary event alongside the Mi 10 Ultra and a transparent TV .

Unlike the rest of the Redmi K30 series, the K30 Ultra is powered by MediaTek’s flagship processor. After the iQoo Z1 in China, Redmi has now opted for Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset.

Previously, the company had launched Redmi K30 , K30 Pro , K30 Pro Zoom edition , and K30 Racing edition , and K30i .

Redmi K30 Ultra specs

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Powering the phone is MediaTek’s 7nm flagship SoC, the Dimensity 1000 Plus . It has eight cores and has a max clock speed of 2.6GHz. It supports 5G with carrier aggregation and MediaTek proprietary 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. The chipset also incorporates HyperEngine 2.0 technology, which optimizes the smartphone to provide a fluid and immersive gaming experience. It also supports dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA).

The Redmi K30 Ultra flaunts a 6.67-inch full screen, Full HD+ Samsung AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 1200 nits of peak brightness and HDR 10+ support. The device comes in three variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. To keep the thermals under check, you get a vapour chamber that is said to be capable of reducing the temperature by up to 10 degrees.

On to the camera segment, the Redmi K30 Ultra features a quad camera stack. It has a 64MP Sony sensor, a 13MP 119-degree wide-angle lens. Followed by a 5MP telephoto lens, and a portrait lens. Over to the front, you get a pop-up camera with 20MP snapper. To power all internals, the device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support over the Type-C interface. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and Power Delivery protocol.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6, dual-band Wi-Fi, 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo dual super linear speakers, Hi-Res audio, aptX HD, IR blaster, and NFC. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. For biometrics, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Price and availability

Variant Price Indian equivalent 6+128GB CNY 1999 ~Rs 21,400 8+128GB CNY 2199 ~Rs 23,600 8+512GB CNY 2499 ~Rs 26,800

The Redmi K30 Ultra starts at Rs CNY 1999(~Rs 21,400) and goes up to CNY 2499(~Rs 26,800) for the 8+512GB variant. The device will go on sale in China starting August 13. There is no word on the India launch yet.

See expecting international prices for anything isn't going to happen now. Not with the taxes etc Then we will have a few sitting in thier expensive luxury cars making videos on how this is #overpriced because the product price now has a 18% tax built-inAugust 12, 2020

Looking at the specs and pricing, we can’t help but think of the Redmi K30 Ultra to become the long-awaited Poco F2 in countries such as India.